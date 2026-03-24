Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 7

Alabama picked up its third straight SEC series win over the weekend by winning two of three games in Columbia, Missouri against the Mizzou Tigers. The loss on Saturday gave Missouri its first SEC win of the season, but the Crimson Tide bounced back on Sunday with a 4-3 victory.

The Crimson Tide is now 29-2 (7-2 SEC) on the season, and the team is still ranked in the top 10 despite the loss to the Tigers. Alabama is ranked No. 7 by USA Softball and No. 6 in the other three major polls (NFCA Coaches poll, Softball America and D1Softball.)

With Tennessee losing twice over the weekend, there's a new No. 1 in the rankings: the Texas Longhorns. Alabama will host Texas at Rhoads Stadium for a three-game series starting on April 2.

Alabama will host four non-conference games at home this week starting with a doubleheader against Jacksonville State and North Alabama on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 7

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas (7) 28-1 622

2. Texas Tech 30-2 585

3. Oklahoma 31-2 555

4. Tennessee (18) 28-3 546

5. Florida 31-2 534

6. Nebraska 24-5 501

7. Alabama 29-2 474

8. UCLA 27-3 447

9. Arkansas 27-4 424

10. Florida State 28-4 405

11. Georgia 23-8 349

12. Virginia Tech 28-4 326

13. Arizona 23-8 323

14. Mississippi State 29-6 281

15. Texas A&M 22-9 276

16. Washington 26-6 256

17. Oregon 23-8 216

18. Virginia 27-3 208

19. Duke 22-10 166

20. LSU 21-10 157

21. Oklahoma State 21-10 113

22. Stanford 18-8 85

23. Grand Canyon 33-1 76

24. South Carolina 21-12 43

25. Arizona State 23-9 35



Others receiving votes: Clemson (34), UCF (24), Utah (19), Baylor (15), Indiana (9), Belmont (7), Boston U (6), Auburn (3), Louisville (2), Jacksonville State (1), Purdue (1)



Dropped out: UCF

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 7

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas (30) 28-1 774

2. Texas Tech 30-2 728

3. Florida 31-2 688

4. Tennessee (1)28-3 676

5. Oklahoma 31-2 654

6. Alabama 29-2 641

7. UCLA 27-3 594

8. Florida State 28-4 550

9. Nebraska 24-5 531

10. Arkansas 27-4 500

11.Virginia Tech28-4 458

12. Mississippi State 29-6 400

13. Virginia 27-3 388

14. Arizona 23-8 385

15. Georgia 23-8 385

16. Texas A&M 22-9 306

17. Grand Canyon 33-1 261

18. Oregon 23-8 247

19. Stanford 18-8 216

20. LSU 21-10 140

21. Oklahoma 21-10 113

22. Arizona State 23-9 110

23. South Carolina 21-12 107

24. Duke 22-10 89

25. Washington 26-6 57



Others receiving votes: Clemson (42), UCF (23), North Carolina (12), Belmont (8), Purdue (3), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Baylor (1), Boston University (1).



Dropped out: No. 24 UCF (24-10), No. 25 Clemson (22-10)

SEC Softball standings

Team SEC record Overall record Texas 6-0 28-1 Oklahoma 6-0 32-2 Florida 8-1 31-2 Texas A&M 5-1 22-9 Alabama 7-2 29-2 Tennessee 6-3 28-3 Arkansas 3-3 27-4 Georgia 3-3 23-8 LSU 3-6 21-10 Mississippi State 2-4 29-6 Auburn 2-4 22-10 South Carolina 1-5 21-12 Missouri 1-5 15-18 Kentucky 1-8 20-12 Ole Miss 0-9 20-14

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