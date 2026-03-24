Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 7
Alabama picked up its third straight SEC series win over the weekend by winning two of three games in Columbia, Missouri against the Mizzou Tigers. The loss on Saturday gave Missouri its first SEC win of the season, but the Crimson Tide bounced back on Sunday with a 4-3 victory.
The Crimson Tide is now 29-2 (7-2 SEC) on the season, and the team is still ranked in the top 10 despite the loss to the Tigers. Alabama is ranked No. 7 by USA Softball and No. 6 in the other three major polls (NFCA Coaches poll, Softball America and D1Softball.)
With Tennessee losing twice over the weekend, there's a new No. 1 in the rankings: the Texas Longhorns. Alabama will host Texas at Rhoads Stadium for a three-game series starting on April 2.
Alabama will host four non-conference games at home this week starting with a doubleheader against Jacksonville State and North Alabama on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 7
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (7) 28-1 622
2. Texas Tech 30-2 585
3. Oklahoma 31-2 555
4. Tennessee (18) 28-3 546
5. Florida 31-2 534
6. Nebraska 24-5 501
7. Alabama 29-2 474
8. UCLA 27-3 447
9. Arkansas 27-4 424
10. Florida State 28-4 405
11. Georgia 23-8 349
12. Virginia Tech 28-4 326
13. Arizona 23-8 323
14. Mississippi State 29-6 281
15. Texas A&M 22-9 276
16. Washington 26-6 256
17. Oregon 23-8 216
18. Virginia 27-3 208
19. Duke 22-10 166
20. LSU 21-10 157
21. Oklahoma State 21-10 113
22. Stanford 18-8 85
23. Grand Canyon 33-1 76
24. South Carolina 21-12 43
25. Arizona State 23-9 35
Others receiving votes: Clemson (34), UCF (24), Utah (19), Baylor (15), Indiana (9), Belmont (7), Boston U (6), Auburn (3), Louisville (2), Jacksonville State (1), Purdue (1)
Dropped out: UCF
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 7
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas (30) 28-1 774
2. Texas Tech 30-2 728
3. Florida 31-2 688
4. Tennessee (1)28-3 676
5. Oklahoma 31-2 654
6. Alabama 29-2 641
7. UCLA 27-3 594
8. Florida State 28-4 550
9. Nebraska 24-5 531
10. Arkansas 27-4 500
11.Virginia Tech28-4 458
12. Mississippi State 29-6 400
13. Virginia 27-3 388
14. Arizona 23-8 385
15. Georgia 23-8 385
16. Texas A&M 22-9 306
17. Grand Canyon 33-1 261
18. Oregon 23-8 247
19. Stanford 18-8 216
20. LSU 21-10 140
21. Oklahoma 21-10 113
22. Arizona State 23-9 110
23. South Carolina 21-12 107
24. Duke 22-10 89
25. Washington 26-6 57
Others receiving votes: Clemson (42), UCF (23), North Carolina (12), Belmont (8), Purdue (3), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Baylor (1), Boston University (1).
Dropped out: No. 24 UCF (24-10), No. 25 Clemson (22-10)
SEC Softball standings
Team
SEC record
Overall record
Texas
6-0
28-1
Oklahoma
6-0
32-2
Florida
8-1
31-2
Texas A&M
5-1
22-9
Alabama
7-2
29-2
Tennessee
6-3
28-3
Arkansas
3-3
27-4
Georgia
3-3
23-8
LSU
3-6
21-10
Mississippi State
2-4
29-6
Auburn
2-4
22-10
South Carolina
1-5
21-12
Missouri
1-5
15-18
Kentucky
1-8
20-12
Ole Miss
0-9
20-14
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_