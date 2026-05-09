Live Updates of Alabama Softball vs. Texas in SEC Tournament Championship
Alabama takes on Texas for a shot at its seventh SEC tournament title. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns both took advtange of being a top-four seed that earned the double bye and won their first two games of the tournament.
The two teams met back in the regular season with Texas winning the first game by eight runs before Alabama bounced back to take the next two games and the series at Rhoads Stadium. Those games were played in front of huge crowds, but Saturday's game as even bigger stakes: a conference championship ring.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and the game will air on ESPN. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
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Live updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- This is Texas' first appearance in the SEC title game since joining the conference last season. However, the Longhorns did win the national title last year.
- Alabama has won six SEC tournaments: 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012, 2021
HOW TO WATCH: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 4 Texas
- Jocelyn Briski is expected to get the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama is going back to its pinstripes uniform that it wore against Arkansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_