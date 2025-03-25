Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 7
Alabama softball picked up an impressive win at No. 5 Texas A&M last weekend, but ultimately lost the series and went 1-3 on the week with a Wednesday home loss to No. 8 Florida State.
The Crimson Tide has been in almost every game it has played during its tough schedule, but has struggled to come up with wins in key moments and now has 12 losses on the season.
Alabama is holding on inside the top-25 of the USA Softball rankings at No. 25, but has dropped out of the polls by D1 Softball, Softball America and the NFCA Coaches.
The team will have an opportunity to pick up a win in the midweek at North Alabama on Wednesday before returning home to host No. 17 Georgia this weekend.
Here's is this week's full top-25:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 7
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Texas (17) SEC (5-1) 31-2 617
2. Oklahoma (8) SEC (8-1) 29-1 605
3. LSU SEC (5-1) 29-2 563
4. Florida SEC (3-3) 30-4 554
5. Texas A&M SEC (6-3) 26-5 504
6. Oregon Big Ten (4-1) 29-3 472
7. UCLA Big Ten (4-1) 28-5 469
8. Florida State ACC (6-0) 29-5 467
9. Arizona Big 12 (6-3) 29-5 399
10. Tennessee SEC (2-3) 26-6 397
11. South Carolina SEC (2-4) 24-6 389
12. Virginia Tech ACC (5-1) 25-5 333
13. Texas Tech Big 12 (5-1) 24-9 315
14. Arkansas SEC (3-5) 23-6 312
15. Oklahoma State Big 12 (4-3) 19-7 289
16. Stanford ACC (8-1) 23-3 256
17. Georgia SEC (3-6) 23-8 248
18. Mississippi State SEC (5-1) 27-6 189
19. Duke ACC (4-5) 21-12 140
20. Nebraska Big Ten (4-1) 23-8 129
21. Ole Miss SEC (3-3) 26-6 122
22. Virginia ACC (6-3) 24-8 97
23. Ohio State Big Ten (4-1) 25-6-1 84
24. Liberty CUSA (8-0) 27-6 65
25. Alabama SEC (2-4) 22-12 39
Others receiving votes: Kentucky (22), Florida Atlantic (16), Clemson (14), Auburn (6), California (6), Arizona State (4), Grand Canyon (2)