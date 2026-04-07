Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 9

Alabama softball picked up its best series win of the year, taking two of three games from then No. 1 Texas, the defending national champions. The Crimson Tide has now won its first four SEC series and has one of the best resumés in college softball.

But was it enough to move Alabama up to the top spot in the polls? One poll seemed to think so. Softball America voted the Crimson Tide No. 1 this week while Alabama came in at No. 3 in the D1Softball Poll, NFCA Coaches Poll and USA Softball Poll.

This is Alabama's highest ranking in the USA Softball poll since the early weeks of 2022. The Crimson Tide received six first-place votes.

Alabama will host South Alabama on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before traveling down to the Plains to take on Auburn in a three-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 9

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas Tech (17) 38-2 612

2. Oklahoma (2) 38-3 591

3. Alabama (6) 35-3 578

4. Texas 32-4 553

5. Nebraska 30-6 535

6. Arkansas 32-5 490

7. Florida 36-5 450

8. UCLA 33-5 448

9. Florida State 35-4 432

10. Tennessee 32-6 431

11. Arizona 29-8 344

12. Virginia Tech 33-5 332

13. Texas A&M 26-12 325

14. Georgia 28-10 313

15. Mississippi St. 33-9 263

16. Duke 28-11 250

17. Oregon 29-9 234

18. LSU 25-13 193

19. Washington 31-9 154

20. Oklahoma St. 25-10 152

21. Virginia 31-6 114

22. UCF 30-10-1 111

23. Stanford 22-12 61

24. South Carolina 23-17 40

25. Grand Canyon 37-4 27



Others receiving votes: Louisville (24), Clemson (21), Ole Miss (17), Arizona State (9), Belmont (7), Boston U (4), Kansas (3), Marshall (2), Baylor (1), Jacksonville State (1), Southeastern Louisiana (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 9

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Texas Tech (26) 38-2 768

2. Oklahoma (1) 38-3 737

3. Alabama (2) 35-3 705

4. Texas (2) 32-4 682

5. Florida State 35-4 638

6. Florida 36-5 629

7. Nebraska 30-6 585

8. Arkansas 32-5 544

9. Tennessee 32-6 537

10. UCLA 33-5 519

11. Virginia Tech 33-5 463

12. Arizona 29-8 415

13. Mississippi St. 33-9 373

14. Texas A&M 26-12 355

15. Oregon 29-9 309

16. Georgia 28-10 300

17. Virginia 31-6 277

18. Duke 28-11 252

19. Oklahoma St. 25-10 223

20. Grand Canyon 37-4 158

21. LSU 25-13 152

22. Washington 31-9 101

23. Arizona State 29-11 94

24. Stanford 22-12 81

25. UCF 30-10-1 52



Others receiving votes: Louisville (32), Southeastern Louisiana (27), South Carolina (26), Belmont (14), North Carolina (9), Nevada (6), Kansas (5), Saint Mary’s (5), Clemson (1), Omaha (1)

Dropped out: No. 25 South Carolina

SEC softball standings

Team SEC record Overall Record Oklahoma 11-1 38-3 Alabama 9-3 35-3 Texas 9-3 32-4 Florida 11-4 36-5 Texas A&M 8-4 26-12 Arkansas 8-4 33-5 Tennessee 9-6 32-6 Georgia 7-5 28-10 Mississippi State 5-7 33-9 Missouri 5-7 21-20 LSU 6-9 25-13 South Carolina 3-9 23-17 Auburn 2-10 23-16 Ole Miss 2-10 25-15 Kentucky 1-14 22-19

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