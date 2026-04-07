Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 9
Alabama softball picked up its best series win of the year, taking two of three games from then No. 1 Texas, the defending national champions. The Crimson Tide has now won its first four SEC series and has one of the best resumés in college softball.
But was it enough to move Alabama up to the top spot in the polls? One poll seemed to think so. Softball America voted the Crimson Tide No. 1 this week while Alabama came in at No. 3 in the D1Softball Poll, NFCA Coaches Poll and USA Softball Poll.
This is Alabama's highest ranking in the USA Softball poll since the early weeks of 2022. The Crimson Tide received six first-place votes.
Alabama will host South Alabama on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before traveling down to the Plains to take on Auburn in a three-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 9
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas Tech (17) 38-2 612
2. Oklahoma (2) 38-3 591
3. Alabama (6) 35-3 578
4. Texas 32-4 553
5. Nebraska 30-6 535
6. Arkansas 32-5 490
7. Florida 36-5 450
8. UCLA 33-5 448
9. Florida State 35-4 432
10. Tennessee 32-6 431
11. Arizona 29-8 344
12. Virginia Tech 33-5 332
13. Texas A&M 26-12 325
14. Georgia 28-10 313
15. Mississippi St. 33-9 263
16. Duke 28-11 250
17. Oregon 29-9 234
18. LSU 25-13 193
19. Washington 31-9 154
20. Oklahoma St. 25-10 152
21. Virginia 31-6 114
22. UCF 30-10-1 111
23. Stanford 22-12 61
24. South Carolina 23-17 40
25. Grand Canyon 37-4 27
Others receiving votes: Louisville (24), Clemson (21), Ole Miss (17), Arizona State (9), Belmont (7), Boston U (4), Kansas (3), Marshall (2), Baylor (1), Jacksonville State (1), Southeastern Louisiana (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 9
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas Tech (26) 38-2 768
2. Oklahoma (1) 38-3 737
3. Alabama (2) 35-3 705
4. Texas (2) 32-4 682
5. Florida State 35-4 638
6. Florida 36-5 629
7. Nebraska 30-6 585
8. Arkansas 32-5 544
9. Tennessee 32-6 537
10. UCLA 33-5 519
11. Virginia Tech 33-5 463
12. Arizona 29-8 415
13. Mississippi St. 33-9 373
14. Texas A&M 26-12 355
15. Oregon 29-9 309
16. Georgia 28-10 300
17. Virginia 31-6 277
18. Duke 28-11 252
19. Oklahoma St. 25-10 223
20. Grand Canyon 37-4 158
21. LSU 25-13 152
22. Washington 31-9 101
23. Arizona State 29-11 94
24. Stanford 22-12 81
25. UCF 30-10-1 52
Others receiving votes: Louisville (32), Southeastern Louisiana (27), South Carolina (26), Belmont (14), North Carolina (9), Nevada (6), Kansas (5), Saint Mary’s (5), Clemson (1), Omaha (1)
Dropped out: No. 25 South Carolina
SEC softball standings
Team
SEC record
Overall Record
Oklahoma
11-1
38-3
Alabama
9-3
35-3
Texas
9-3
32-4
Florida
11-4
36-5
Texas A&M
8-4
26-12
Arkansas
8-4
33-5
Tennessee
9-6
32-6
Georgia
7-5
28-10
Mississippi State
5-7
33-9
Missouri
5-7
21-20
LSU
6-9
25-13
South Carolina
3-9
23-17
Auburn
2-10
23-16
Ole Miss
2-10
25-15
Kentucky
1-14
22-19
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_