No. 1 Alabama Punches Ticket to WCWS for 16th Time with Sweep over No. 16 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A little rain couldn't dampen Alabama's party.

Patrick Murphy and the Crimson Tide held a Sweet 16 party inside Rhoads Stadium on Saturday. For the 16th time in Murphy’s 28 seasons as head coach, the Crimson Tide is heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.

Top-ranked Alabama continued its perfect path through the NCAA Tournament, outlasting No. 16 LSU 4-1 after two lengthy rain delays to complete the sweep through the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

A Sweet 16 celebration is suiting for a Tide team coming of age at the most crucial time of the year. In its five tournament games, the Alabama has backed up its No. 1 billing, maintaining an unblemished record while out scoring its opponents by a combined 31-1.

Alabama was able to recalibrate and shut down LSU after two separate rain delays that totaled around four hours.

For the second game in a row, Alexis Pupillo provided the spark plug for the Crimson Tide offense. LSU starter Jayden Heavener held Alabama hitless through the first three innings (despite allowing a run on a walk and three wild pitches in the third), but Pupillo broke up the no-hitter with a solo home run to right field to reclaim the lead for Alabama at 2-1 to open the fourth inning.

The Tide put together a two-out rally later in the frame with three straight hits from Audrey Vandagriff, Ambrey Taylor and Salen Hawkins. Taylor busted out of her hitless streak in the NCAA tournament with a hard double, and Hawkins drove both runners in with a 2-RBI single.

Saturday's game showed that Alabama's pitchers aren't just robots as the Tide gave up its first run of the NCAA tournament on an RBI single from LSU's Tori Edwards in the bottom of the third. Vic Moten dealt with some traffic on the base paths but stepped up in one of the biggest starts of her young career, only allowing the one run over four innings pitched.

After the second rain delay, Alabama junior ace Jocelyn Briski came in to close it out over the final three innings. She did not allow a run, striking out five batters.

LSU didn't go down without a fight, but behind a raucous Rhoads crowd, the Crimson Tide prevailed. Alabama was picked in the preseason to finish ninth in the SEC and is now headed to Oklahoma City as the top overall seed and one of the favorites to win a national title.

Alabama will face the winner of the Los Angeles Super Regional between No. 8 UCLA and UCF in its opening game at the Women's College World Series.

This story will be updated.

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