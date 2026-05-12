Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Polls Heading into NCAA Tournament
Alabama softball earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will be hosting a regional at Rhoads Stadium beginning on Friday with the right to host a super regional if it were to advance.
While the NCAA selection committee has the ultimate say in postseason seeding and did reveal its national seeds on Sunday night, the national polls came out for another week following the conclusion of the conference tournaments. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the USA Softball Poll and No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a run to the SEC tournament title game where it eventually lost to defending national champion Texas. In order to reach the championship game, Alabama had to beat two top-10 teams in Arkansas and Florida.
Alabama will face USC Upstate in the opening game of the NCAA tournament, and Belmont and Southeastern Louisiana are the other two teams in the regional. Belmont received votes in both polls.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 14
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Nebraska (13) 46-6 603
2. Alabama (6) 49-7 595
3. Texas (3) 42-10 572
4. Oklahoma (3) 48-8 568
5. Arkansas 42-11 516
6. Texas Tech 52-6 478
7. UCLA 47-8 451
8. Tennessee 42-10 445
9. Florida State 49-8 426
10. Florida 48-10 423
11. Georgia 38-18 376
12. Duke 39-14 337
13. Oregon 40-12 315
14. Virginia Tech 46-10 279
15. Oklahoma State 38-15 264
16. Texas A&M 36-17 263
17. Stanford 37-13 213
18. LSU 37-17 207
19. Arizona State 41-16 166
20. Mississippi State 38-18 156
21. Arizona 35-16 139
22. Clemson 32-20 81
23. UCF 38-16-1 64
24. Louisville 44-12 41
25. Grand Canyon 52-8 35
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (33), Ole Miss (31), Washington (12), Belmont (11), Oregon State (10), Jacksonville State (6), Kansas (2), Saint Mary's (2), Indiana (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 14
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Nebraska (26) 46-6 768
2. Oklahoma (2) 48-8 720
3. Alabama 49-7 707
4. Texas Tech 52-6 671
5. UCLA 47-8 629
6. Texas 42-10 603
7. Florida State 49-8 600
8. Tennessee 42-10 583
9. Florida 48-10 561
10. Arkansas 42-11 494
11. Virginia Tech 46-10 437
12. Oregon 40-12 424
13. Duke 39-14 404
14. Stanford 37-13 357
15. Oklahoma State 38-15 306
16. Georgia 38-18 298
17. Texas A&M 36-17 284
18. LSU 37-17 219
19. Arizona State 41-16 191
20. Mississippi State 38-18 187
21. Grand Canyon 52-8 175
22. Arizona 35-16 162
23. UCF 38-16-1 81
24. Virginia 38-13 74
25. Louisville 44-12 66
Others receiving votes: Belmont (52), USF (15), Ole Miss (2), South Carolina (2), Southeastern Louisiana (2), Omaha (1)
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_