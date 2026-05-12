Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Polls Heading into NCAA Tournament

Alabama softball earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will be hosting a regional at Rhoads Stadium beginning on Friday with the right to host a super regional if it were to advance.

While the NCAA selection committee has the ultimate say in postseason seeding and did reveal its national seeds on Sunday night, the national polls came out for another week following the conclusion of the conference tournaments. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the USA Softball Poll and No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a run to the SEC tournament title game where it eventually lost to defending national champion Texas. In order to reach the championship game, Alabama had to beat two top-10 teams in Arkansas and Florida.

Alabama will face USC Upstate in the opening game of the NCAA tournament, and Belmont and Southeastern Louisiana are the other two teams in the regional. Belmont received votes in both polls.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 14

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Nebraska (13) 46-6 603

2. Alabama (6) 49-7 595

3. Texas (3) 42-10 572

4. Oklahoma (3) 48-8 568

5. Arkansas 42-11 516

6. Texas Tech 52-6 478

7. UCLA 47-8 451

8. Tennessee 42-10 445

9. Florida State 49-8 426

10. Florida 48-10 423

11. Georgia 38-18 376

12. Duke 39-14 337

13. Oregon 40-12 315

14. Virginia Tech 46-10 279

15. Oklahoma State 38-15 264

16. Texas A&M 36-17 263

17. Stanford 37-13 213

18. LSU 37-17 207

19. Arizona State 41-16 166

20. Mississippi State 38-18 156

21. Arizona 35-16 139

22. Clemson 32-20 81

23. UCF 38-16-1 64

24. Louisville 44-12 41

25. Grand Canyon 52-8 35



Others receiving votes: South Carolina (33), Ole Miss (31), Washington (12), Belmont (11), Oregon State (10), Jacksonville State (6), Kansas (2), Saint Mary's (2), Indiana (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 14

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Nebraska (26) 46-6 768

2. Oklahoma (2) 48-8 720

3. Alabama 49-7 707

4. Texas Tech 52-6 671

5. UCLA 47-8 629

6. Texas 42-10 603

7. Florida State 49-8 600

8. Tennessee 42-10 583

9. Florida 48-10 561

10. Arkansas 42-11 494

11. Virginia Tech 46-10 437

12. Oregon 40-12 424

13. Duke 39-14 404

14. Stanford 37-13 357

15. Oklahoma State 38-15 306

16. Georgia 38-18 298

17. Texas A&M 36-17 284

18. LSU 37-17 219

19. Arizona State 41-16 191

20. Mississippi State 38-18 187

21. Grand Canyon 52-8 175

22. Arizona 35-16 162

23. UCF 38-16-1 81

24. Virginia 38-13 74

25. Louisville 44-12 66



Others receiving votes: Belmont (52), USF (15), Ole Miss (2), South Carolina (2), Southeastern Louisiana (2), Omaha (1)

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