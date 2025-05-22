Tush Push Survives, Nick Saban's Flag Football Team and NCAA Super Regionals: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we discuss the NFL's decision to allow the tush push play to continue and its player to participate in the Olympics. We welcome Windham to discuss a change to the College Football Playoffs, Alabama's new basketball coach and the softball team's chances in NCAA Super Regionals.
The show opens by praising the NFL for allowing the tush push play to continue as we enjoy true competition. The league also opened the door for its players to play flag football in the upcoming Olympics. Which Nick Saban-era players would you put on a hypothetical Alabama flag football team?
We go back to Wednesday and discuss the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 football schedule and see a potential for problems for Alabama in Athens.
The program then welcomes Windham who helps us get to know Alabama's new basketball coach, discuss the likely changes in the College Football Playoff and the Crimson Tide softball program's road trip to Norman.
