Ty Simpson Calls Alabama Football Team 'Unbreakable' : Roll Call
No. 4 Alabama football is enjoying an off week after the Crimson Tide endured five straight SEC contests, culminating with a come from behind victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson spent time on The Jim Rome Show discussing his season as he's passed for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns with 79 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground while leading the program to a 7-1 record.
Simpson orchestrated a 14-play, 79-yard drive against the Gamecocks to tie the score with 2:16 left in the game. He followed up by leading a 5-play, 38-yard drive to take the lead and keep the Crimson Tide undefeated in SEC play. Simpson said he and his teammates never lost faith in the midst of a challenging game and said the organization's mindset is to be unbreakable.
"Our motto coming into this year was to be unbreakable because we knew what happened last year, and we knew that the schedule this year wasn't going to be easy," Simpson said to Jim Rome. "The coaching staff, the players, and the leadership, we did everything that we could in the offseason to make sure that everything happens to make us unbreakable. Whether it's having ridiculously hard workouts, to have player-led walk-throughs, to hang out on the weekends, get extra stuff in on Saturdays. Just everything that stacks up days to help us win on Saturdays. So when you think of games like the Georgia game, games like the South Carolina game, where critical moments and adversity shows, you look back at those days where you're running stadiums with the guys next to you, we're hanging out on Saturdays, whether it's bowling, or getting extra reps in on Sunday nights. Just things like that to make us harder and to make us together as a team and it all comes down in games like that where we need each other most."
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, October 29, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No events scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis played 27 minutes, scoring 12 points with two rebounds, two steals, and a block for the Sacramento Kings in a 107-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former Crimson Tide player Chris Youngblood checked in for three minutes and got an assist for OKC.
- Former Crimson Tide basketball player Collin Sexton played 27 minutes, scoring 18 points with six assists and five rebounds for the Charlotte Hornets in a 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Basketball Season Opener:
- Five days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 29, 1977: Tony Nathan rushed for 115 yards on only seven carries, including a run of 59 yards for a touchdown during Alabama's 37-7 rout of Mississippi State, the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The other Crimson Tide touchdowns were on a 1-yard runs by Donnie Faust and Johnny Davis, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Rutledge to Keith Pugh, and a 22-yard run by Steadman Shealy.
October 29, 2005: Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall set an Alabama receiving record to lead 35-3 victory over Utah State. Hall finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, becoming the first Crimson Tide receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions (he had 10 for 139 yards against Tennessee). At the time, Alabama was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the BCS standings.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.”- Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger (03-05)