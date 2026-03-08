Views From Alabama's Senior Night Win Over Auburn: Photo Gallery

No. 16 Alabama welcomed the Auburn Tigers to Coleman Coliesum on Saturday for the second game of the rivalry series. The Crimson Tide jumped into an early lead and held it throughout the night, defeating Auburn 96-84 to sweep the season series. The program honored three seniors before the game as Houston Mallette, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., and Noah Williamson all played their final games in Tuscaloosa.

Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Tides final game in Coleman Collesium for the season:

2. Houston Mallette Exits the Game on Senior Night

Alabama guard Houston Mallette hugs head coach Nate Oats after exiting the game in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Houston Mallette was previously named SEC Community Team.

3. Aden Holloway for Three

Alabama guard Aden Holloway shoots a three in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aden Holloway finished with 21 points, going 6-6 in free throws, 3-7 in threes, and 6-14 in field goals.

4. Amari Allen Goes to the Rim

Alabama forward Amari Allen sinks a lay up in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Amari Allen finished the game with 16 total points, bouncing back from scoring just five points in the last two games combined.

5. Alabama Fans Get Rowdy

Alabama fans cheer before the Auburn game on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Before the game Nate Oats talked to the student section before the game asking them to limit profanity to keep it classy and do things the right way.

6. Labaron Philon Jr Celebrates

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr celebrates a three in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Labaron Philon Jr finished the game with 21 points, going 3-4 in free throws, 2-7 in threes, and 8-16 in field goals. He had four assists and two steals throughout the game.

7. London Jemison to the Rim

Alabama forward London Jemison goes to the rim in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

London Jemison finished the game with 11 total points, going 2-2 in free throws, 1-1 in threes, and 4-5 in field goals.

8. Jalil Bethea Controls the Ball

Alabama Jalil Bethea dribbles in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Nate Oats complimented Jalil Bethea's performance against Auburn as the transfer had an impressive rebound put back and didn't turn the ball over.

9. Aiden Sherrell Prepares for the Game

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell takes a moment before the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aiden Sherrell finished the game with 10 total points.

10. Labaron Philon Gets Hyped

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr celebrates in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Labaron Philon shows emotion after a big play in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

11. Taylor Bol Bowen Fights Through Defenders

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen fights through a defender in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen fights through contact in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

12. Aden Holloway Celebrates a Three

Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates a three in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aden Holloway celebrates a made basket in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

13. Amari Allen for Three

Alabama forward Amari Allen shoots a three in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama freshman Amari Allen shoots a 3-point shot in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

14. Nate Oats Watches the Replay

Alabama head coach Nate Oats looks a replay in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Nate Oats looks at the video board to get a closer look at a close play in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

15. Noah Williamson Protects the Ball

Alabama center Noah Williamson fights for the ball in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Noah Williamson scored two points and secured two rebounds in his last home game for the Crimson TIde.

16. Amari Allen Smiles

Alabama forward Amari Allen smiles in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Freshman Amari Allen celebrates Alabama's 96-84 win over Auburn in the regular season finale.

17. Labaron Philon Jr Sinks a Lay Up

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Labaron Philon got to the rim with ease in the regular season finale. He scored 21 points with five of his eight field goals coming on layups.

18. Aiden Sherrell Fights for the Rebound

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fights for a rebound in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aiden Sherrell jumps to try for a rebound in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

19. London Jemison and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Celebrate

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr and forward London Jemison celebrate a play in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

London Jemison and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. get emotional after a big play in Coleman Coliseum.

20. Nate Oats Talks to Labaron Philon Jr

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr talks to head coach Nate Oats in the second half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Nate Oats gives instructions to Labaron Philon in the middle of the rivalry game against Auburn.