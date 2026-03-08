Views From Alabama's Senior Night Win Over Auburn: Photo Gallery
No. 16 Alabama welcomed the Auburn Tigers to Coleman Coliesum on Saturday for the second game of the rivalry series. The Crimson Tide jumped into an early lead and held it throughout the night, defeating Auburn 96-84 to sweep the season series. The program honored three seniors before the game as Houston Mallette, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., and Noah Williamson all played their final games in Tuscaloosa.
Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Tides final game in Coleman Collesium for the season:
1. Labaron Philon Jr Celebrates
Labaron Philon Jr reached 1,000 career points in his 66th collegiate game.
2. Houston Mallette Exits the Game on Senior Night
Houston Mallette was previously named SEC Community Team.
3. Aden Holloway for Three
Aden Holloway finished with 21 points, going 6-6 in free throws, 3-7 in threes, and 6-14 in field goals.
4. Amari Allen Goes to the Rim
Amari Allen finished the game with 16 total points, bouncing back from scoring just five points in the last two games combined.
5. Alabama Fans Get Rowdy
Before the game Nate Oats talked to the student section before the game asking them to limit profanity to keep it classy and do things the right way.
6. Labaron Philon Jr Celebrates
Labaron Philon Jr finished the game with 21 points, going 3-4 in free throws, 2-7 in threes, and 8-16 in field goals. He had four assists and two steals throughout the game.
7. London Jemison to the Rim
London Jemison finished the game with 11 total points, going 2-2 in free throws, 1-1 in threes, and 4-5 in field goals.
8. Jalil Bethea Controls the Ball
Nate Oats complimented Jalil Bethea's performance against Auburn as the transfer had an impressive rebound put back and didn't turn the ball over.
9. Aiden Sherrell Prepares for the Game
Aiden Sherrell finished the game with 10 total points.
10. Labaron Philon Gets Hyped
Labaron Philon shows emotion after a big play in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
11. Taylor Bol Bowen Fights Through Defenders
Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen fights through contact in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
12. Aden Holloway Celebrates a Three
Aden Holloway celebrates a made basket in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
13. Amari Allen for Three
Alabama freshman Amari Allen shoots a 3-point shot in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
14. Nate Oats Watches the Replay
Nate Oats looks at the video board to get a closer look at a close play in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
15. Noah Williamson Protects the Ball
Noah Williamson scored two points and secured two rebounds in his last home game for the Crimson TIde.
16. Amari Allen Smiles
Freshman Amari Allen celebrates Alabama's 96-84 win over Auburn in the regular season finale.
17. Labaron Philon Jr Sinks a Lay Up
Labaron Philon got to the rim with ease in the regular season finale. He scored 21 points with five of his eight field goals coming on layups.
18. Aiden Sherrell Fights for the Rebound
Aiden Sherrell jumps to try for a rebound in the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
19. London Jemison and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Celebrate
London Jemison and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. get emotional after a big play in Coleman Coliseum.
20. Nate Oats Talks to Labaron Philon Jr
Nate Oats gives instructions to Labaron Philon in the middle of the rivalry game against Auburn.
