The Best Game From Every Alabama Basketball Senior, Graduate: Just a Minute

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses three Alabama basketball players being celebrated on Senior Night against Auburn.

Not only is No. 16 Alabama basketball's rematch against Auburn on Saturday the final game of the regular season, but it's the last time that three seniors and graduates will play at Coleman Coliseum.

Senior Night is all about celebrating the accomplishments of the Crimson Tide's eldest student-athletes, and Alabama is expected to honor graduate guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette, plus senior center Noah Williamson, when the second rendition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball concludes.

They've each had special moments throughout their Crimson Tide career on the hardwood. Here's a look at the best game from each of them.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in action against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, Feb 28, 2026. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Wrightsell is the lone Alabama player who was a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team. He's in his sixth season of basketball, playing three with the Crimson Tide after starting his career with Cal State Fullerton. He's been labeled by Alabama head coach Nate Oats as a leader of this team on numerous occasions and his early departure from last season following an Achilles rupture has given him a National Championship mentality.

His best game is the most recent of the three players being celebrated. During the Feb. 28 road win over Tennessee, which snapped a five-game losing streak to the Volunteers, Wrightsell dropped a collegiate career-high 25 points on 8 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 9 from deep, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. His efforts against UT, and also an 18-point performance against Mississippi State on Feb. 25, earned him the Co-SEC Player of the Week honor on Monday.

Houston Mallette

Alabama guard Houston Mallette sinks a three late in second overtime against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Whenever Mallette's name is mentioned during a press conference, Oats lights up and gushes over him. The guard has also been recognized as a leader and it shows every game via his extreme energy on and off the floor. Like Wrightsell, Mallette's 2024-25 season — his first in Tuscaloosa after three years at Pepperdine — ended early due to knee injuries, and he plays every game as if it's his last.

Mallette has nine games this season and six of his eight contests last year with at least 10 points, but perhaps his best performance came in a double overtime win over Arkansas. He had zero points in regulation, but had six in the two extra periods. One of his two 3-pointers served as the dagger to one of the best games this year throughout the entire sport.

Noah Williamson

Alabama center Noah Williamson shoots a free throw in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Williamson transferred out of Bucknell in the offseason after being named the Patriot League Player of the Year. The Alabama center has been available for every game this season, but he's averaging less than 10 minutes per contest.

That said, his best game came against Kentucky, one of college basketball's most prestigious programs. Fans had been waiting for a performance like the one he put up on Jan. 3 in the SEC home opener, as he dropped what remains a season-high 10 points on 5 of 7 from the field, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

