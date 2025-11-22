Arizona Legend Nick Foles Earns Prestigious Honorary Role for Saturday
Just one week after his program record for passing touchdowns was broken by Noah Fifita, Nick Foles will return to Tucson as the honorary captain for Saturday's game against Baylor.
Foles will also be in Tucson to be inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame.
"We got Nick Foles going into the Hall of Fame which is a super cool thing," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said at his media availability this week. "He is a great guy. He has been a great supporter of Arizona football and of our staff. He's been really great to me in my time here. He came out our first year here and spent a few days during spring practice."
After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, Foles transferred to Arizona and redshirted the 2008 season. He went on to start the next three years, where he totaled 67 passing touchdowns to 33 interceptions with another four scores on the ground. He added 10,011 passing yards through the air.
Foles led Arizona to a 7-1 start to the season during his redshirt junior season. He led a game-winning drive to lift the Wildcats to a win over No. 9 Iowa State. The following year, in his final season in Tucson, Foles led the Pac-12 and was top-five in the country in total offense. He also finished the season No. 2 in the conference in passing yards.
Foles went on to get selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Foles spent time with the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears and Colts. The top moment of his career was taking over the starting role for the Eagles late in the 2017 season after returning to them on a two-year deal the prior offseason. After Carson Wentz tore his ACL, Foles took over as the team's starter and eventually led them to a Super Bowl after defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Foles was named the Super Bowl LII MVP in a game where he also caught a touchdown thrown by tight end Trey Burton. He became the first player in Super Bowl history to throw a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game.
After going unsigned in 2023, Foles announced his retirement as an Eagle in August, 2024.
