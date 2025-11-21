Inside The Wildcats

Storylines to Follow For Arizona vs Baylor

The Wildcats have one last home game on the schedule, and the Baylor offense will make things difficult.

Logan Brown

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
For the final time in 2025 on Saturday, Arizona will take the field at Casino Del Sol Stadium to take on the visiting Baylor Bears and a juggernaut offense.

The Wildcats are 5-1 at home this season and will send off a strong group of seniors on Saturday, looking to improve to 8-3 on the year.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brent Brennan has done an impressive job flipping the program around. From a 4-8 finish in year one to now, Brennan has built an entirely new narrative around the Wildcats this season. His job was once in question, and now, Arizona looks to be on the rise once again.

The Bears are 5-5, still looking to clinch a bowl berth. Baylor has been a team of opposites: a high-powered offense and a putrid defense. Baylor boasts the nation's No. 2 passing offense, but is the second-worst defense in the Big 12, allowing 31.9 points per game.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) waves to fans as he celebrates with teammates in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Arizona is much more balanced and should have a good chance to win this game and send the seniors off on a positive note. Here are three storylines to watch this weekend.

1) What Will Arizona's Seniors Do For A Final Act?

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Several seniors could step up for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. Offensively, wideouts Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley have led a diverse receiving core. Hutson leads all Arizona pass-catchers with 41 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns. Whatley follows closely behind with 36 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Hutson has been Noah Fifita's go-to target over the middle lately. He made eight catches for a season-high 123 yards in Arizona's upset at Cincinnati last week. He should be a big target once again, facing a Baylor defense that is decent against the pass, allowing 195.5 passing yards per game.

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) looks on during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Up front, tackles Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will say goodbye, although Bounds has already been listed as out for the game. Buchanan has been a reliable blindside for Fifita and should do fine against the Bears' pass rush, which ranks last in the Big 12 with just 10 sacks.

Tight ends Sam Olson and Cameron Barmore will also have an impact in the blocking department, clearing space on the ground for Arizona's trio of backs and occasionally making a play over the middle in the passing game.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

On defense, the secondary will have all the eyes. Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Ayden Garnes and Michael Dansby will have to play well to slow down athletic receiving threats like Josh Cameron and Michael Trigg for Baylor.

Sawyer Robertson leads an air raid attack that throws for 324.4 yards per game, the most in the conference. Robertson also leads all FBS quarterbacks with 3,210 passing yards this season and has six games with more than 300 yards through the air.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson celebrate a win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Stukes and Johnson mean a ton to this defense, both on the field and in the locker room. They are guys who could have walked away and into the transfer portal several times, but stuck it out in Tucson. Arizona will need some help from its veterans in the secondary to slow down the daunting offense.

2) Can Noah Fifita Outduel Sawyer Robertson?

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of that offense, Robertson is the statistical monster in this matchup. His 29 passing touchdowns are second in the nation, only to Heisman contender Fernando Mendoza at Indiana.

Robertson isn't totally phased by pressure. He understands where to go against the blitz and how to get the ball out quickly. That said, this offense is all about shots downfield and explosives through the air.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Fifita can match that at times. He's thrown for 2,494 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's been about as reliable a quarterback as anyone in the country could ask for. Fifita also set the program record for career touchdown passes with his 68th last week.

Arizona should be able to run the ball, but if the Wildcats' secondary struggles early on, this could develop into a wild west shootout, and that's not the game Arizona wants to play.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Fifita to beat Robertson, he doesn't need to match the gaudy numbers and throw for more yards or touchdowns than him. It's all about taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him. Baylor plays a lot of man coverage, but will occasionally throw a funky look in and play zone.

That means Fifita should feel confident in his playmakers in solo coverage on the outside. Tre Spivey's 6-foot-4 frame could come into play this week.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seth Doege should learn to have a more balanced and adjustable approach this week, but there are avenues for Fifita to dominate this week if needed.

3) How Much Does Arizona Lean On The Run Game?

Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, Arizona should absolutely win this game on the ground. The Wildcats got all three running backs involved last week in a win over Cincinnati, and that success should only build this week.

Despite the fact that Arizona is not a statistically great rushing offense, the Wildcats are fully capable of having success on the ground.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra (52) and Chubba Maae (55) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Center Ka'ena Decambra has been a great run blocker this season, opening rushing lanes from the inside for bruising backs like Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig to gallop through. Buchanan has been solid at reaching around and sealing the edge for Kedrick Reescano to use his speed in the open field.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The matchup here really isn't fair. If Arizona can keep all three backs fresh in a rotation, there is nothing Baylor can do to stop it. The Bears allow 197.8 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the Big 12 ahead of only Colorado. Arizona ran for 204 yards on the Buffaloes earlier this season.

Mahdi could be the feature back this week. He had the fewest carries of the three a week ago, but his size and burst combo make him an ideal candidate to slow this game down.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) carries the ball after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

If the Wildcats run the ball effectively, they can limit possessions for Baylor's offense and maximize the potential mistakes the Bears make.

What are your predictions for Arizona's final home game of the season against Baylor? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

