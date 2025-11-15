Arizona Tennis Senior Earns No. 1 Seed In NCAA Singles Championships

A CLEAN SWEEP FOR JAY 😮‍💨🧹



Jay Friend is now a 3x Gold Medalist at the #RhineRuhr2025 FISU World University Games with a win in Men's Singles & Mixed Doubles + a team win for Japan!



He is also the first Japanese player to take home the Men's Singles title since 1967 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eASF6CAf0S