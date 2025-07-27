Arizona Men's Tennis Senior Takes Home Elite Hardware
It has been quite the summer for Arizona Wildcats men’s tennis senior Jay Friend, who became a three-time gold medal winner for his home country of Japan at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games.
Friend took home the gold medal in men’s singles and mixed doubles, to go along with a team win for Japan to give him three gold medals overall. On Saturday, he became the first player representing Japan to win gold in men’s singles since 1967. He defeated Britain's Toby Samuel 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, who just graduated last year after playing four years for the South Carolina men’s tennis team.
Friend, who grew up in Tokyo, finished last year’s college season ranked No. 9 in singles play and No. 66 in men’s doubles (with partner Eric Padgham who transferred to Arkansas this summer) in college tennis in the ITA rankings. He closed the year 34-4 overall and 23-1 in dual singles play and 18-3 in doubles play with Padgham, which led to him being named to the All-Big 12 First-Team in both men's singles and doubles.
With the departure of Colton Smith, Friend is slated to head into next season as the No. 1 singles player for Arizona. He already has experience playing at the top court last season with Smith going back-and-forth between professional tennis and playing with the Wildcats. Friend could be playing on the top court in both singles and doubles play as expectations remain high for the program under coach Clancy Shields.
Friend has started to dive into playing in professional tournaments himself this summer, including winning an ITF men’s doubles championship with partner Carl Overbeck on clay courts at the beginning of July prior to the World University Games. He also made the semifinals in singles play of the same tournament.
After his successful stint in the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, Friend will continue getting more experience in professional tennis ahead of his senior season at Arizona. That will begin with a challenger tournament on clay courts in Germany with a matchup on Monday against Yannick Hoffmann, who is currently ranked No. 141 in the world with a career-best ranking of No. 45 back in July of 2023.
