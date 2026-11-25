Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats took care of business on short rest, dismantling the Providence Friars, 84-66, in the Maui Invitational semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The win sends Arizona to the Maui Invitational championship for the sixth time in program history, and sets up an intriguing matchup against Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels - who used a strong second half to down the BYU Cougars, 73-63, on the other side of the bracket.

Arizona once again was buoyed by the big four of Caleb Holt (21 points), Mo Krivas (20), Ivan Kharchenkov (15), and Derek Dixon (12) who provided 68 of the team's 84 points.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from UA's dominant win in the Maui semifinals:

Arizona's three-point shooting is becoming a strength

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Derek Dixon (7) celebrates a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those early season concerns about three point shooting almost look silly now. The Wildcats shot over 42% from the three point line for a fourth consecutive game, hitting 10-19 against the Friars in another outstanding performance from beyond the arc.

It marks the third straight game Arizona has hit 10 or more threes, something that has not happened since March of 2025.

Derek Dixon was excellent, punishing Providence's aggressive defense with pump fakes and finishing 3-7 from three. Caleb Holt (3-4), Ivan Kharchenkov (1-2) and even Mo Krivas (1-1) got in on the action as well.

The hot shooting opened up the driving lanes for Kharchenkov and Holt, and allowed Krivas to dominate in the paint - like he so often does.

If Arizona is going to shoot like this all season long, the chances of a return appearance in the Final Four go up exponentially.

Wildcats turn the tables on Providence defensively

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3) celebrates a three he made during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providence came into this game ranked among the best defenses in the country, thanks to a high pressure backcourt and a proclivity to generate steals. However, it was Arizona that frustrated the Friars all game long, forcing Providence into an ugly shooting night both inside and outside the arc.

Arizona secured seven total steals, which led to plenty of easy buckets in transition - including a great steal by Dixon that led to a dunk from Holt, a real momentum swing for the Wildcats after a slow start to the second half.

Arizona has been good on the defensive end of the floor all season long, but they were particularly suffocating against the Friars on Tuesday afternoon - and will need to bring that same energy to the championship matchup against Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Mo Krivas is becoming nearly impossible to stop

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Krivas has really found his stride a few weeks into the college basketball season, a truly terrifying notion for the rest of the sport.

The 7'2 big man looked exaclty like you'd expect a preseason All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year to look on Tuesday against the Friars, dominating every time he touched the ball and making plays defensively as well.

All told the senior finished with 20 points on 7-9 shooting, along with seven rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes of action.

He'll need to be similarly impactful on Wednesday against Chris Beard's 'no middle' defense, but at this point he looks like a nearly impossible player to stop - even for the No. 1 defense in the country.

Arizona and Ole Miss will tip off the championship game of the Maui Invitational at 12:30 PM MST on Wednesday, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.