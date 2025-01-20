Arizona commit Bryce James turns heads in MVP performance at HoopHall Classic
Bryce James won't turn 18 until June, but he's already showing signs that he's maturing as a basketball player.
The youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bryce is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. Over the weekend he led his team to a 60-46 victory over Grayson High School (Georgia) in the Spalding HoopHall Classic. Grayson is one of the top high school basketball teams in the country.
James, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats on New Year's Day, was electric off the bench, racking up 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in 17 minutes. He showed off his smooth shooting stroke, going 4-of-7 from the 3-point line.
After the game, James was named the game's MVP, which drew an emotional response from LeBron.
"So proud of you Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear! PROUD POPS!!" LeBron wrote on X.
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound James is two inches taller than his older brother, Bronny. And most scouts believe he has more upside.
Earlier this month, LeBron said Bryce chose Arizona because coach Tommy Lloyd "is a straight shooter."
“It was his decision to make,” LeBron said about Bryce's decision to commit to Arizona. “He went where he felt comfortable.”
“Straight shooter. Coach Lloyd is a straight shooter," LeBron said. "Gave him exactly what they believe in him and what they thought of him as a person and a player. Happy to be a part of Bear Down community now.”