Betting odds, predictions: Arizona Wildcats shocking spread vs. Texas Tech basketball
Despite seven consecutive wins and a top-12 national ranking, the Arizona Wildcats are not expected to beat Texas Tech on Saturday.
The latest betting odds for Arizona's Big 12 matchup vs. the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, favor the home team by at least 5.5 points.
Big 12 road games are tough, but that's still a shocking spread for a team that is playing as well as Arizona. Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2) has lost its last two home games — 85-84 in OT to Iowa State and 87-83 to UCF.
Arizona (11-5, 5-0) is 2-0 on the road in the Big 12 so far. The Wildcats beat Cincinnati 72-67 and West Virginia 75-56.
Fifth-year senior Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Junior guard Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.7 points and sophomore guard KJ Lewis is averaging 10.6 points.
New Mexico transfer JT Toppin leads Texas Tech in scoring and rebounding at 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. But it's forward Darrion Williams (16.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.9 apg) and guard Chance McMillian (14.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) that make the Red Raiders go. They're both versatile defenders and will be difficult matchups for Arizona.
The Arizona at Texas Tech game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. MST on Saturday. Here are the latest betting odds.
Arizona at Texas Tech Betting Odds, Spread, Predictions
(Rankings references are from the NCAA's NET Rankings, which are used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.)
The oddsmakers have Texas Tech as 5.5-point favorites. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Who: No. 12 Arizona at No. 19 Texas Tech in Big 12 men's basketball
Moneyline: Arizona +172, Texas Tech -210
Spread: Arizona +5.5 (-120)
Over/Under: 150.5
When: 12 p.m. MST/1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 18
Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
Live Stream: Watch Arizona-Texas Tech live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 49.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Texas Tech 68