Betting odds, spread: Arizona Wildcats big favorites vs. UCF in Big 12 basketball
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, and the betting experts are paying close attention.
After a 3-0 start to the Big 12 — including road wins over Cincinnati and West Virginia — the Wildcats are huge betting favorites over UCF (11-3, 2-1) on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The latest odds from FanDuel list Arizona as 13.5-point favorites over the Knights.
Arizona (9-5, 3-0) is coming off a 75-56 win over West Virginia that bumped the Wildcats up to No. 14 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The top-15 ranking is significant because the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
"Our guys have been getting better ever since the Bahamas," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after beating West Virginia. "Just kind of figuring it out. For me as a coach, helping them figure it out. And me obviously figuring out what we can do better, and then these guys take it upon themselves to be accountable for doing it on the court."
Fifth-year senior Caleb Love continues to lead Arizona in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Junior guard Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.8 points and sophomore guard KJ Lewis is averaging 10.6 points.
UCF gets the bulk of its points from a trio of guards. Junior guard Keyshawn Hall leads the Knights in scoring at 15.6 points per game, followed by gifth-year senior guard Jordan Ivy-Curry at 15.4 points per game. Senior guard Darius Johnson is averaging 14.7 points.
The UCF at Arizona game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. MST on Saturday night. Here are the latest betting odds.
UCF at Arizona Betting Odds, Spread
(Rankings references are from the NCAA's NET Rankings, which are used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.)
The oddsmakers have Arizona as 13.5-point favorites. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Who: No. 77 UCF at No. 14 Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Moneyline: Arizona -1250, UCF +760
Spread: Arizona -13.5 (-120)
Over/Under: 157.5
When: 7 p.m. MST/9 p.m. ET | Saturday, January 11
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
Live Stream: Watch Arizona-UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 93.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 83, UCF 71