How to watch Arizona at West Virginia Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream
The Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0) have won four consecutive games and suddenly look like the team they were projected to be entering the 2024-25 college basketball season.
After Saturday's road upset of Cincinnati — Arizona's first Quad 1 win of the season — the Wildcats jumped to No. 16 in the NCAA's NET Rankings. They're one of eight Big 12 teams in the top 30 of the NET Rankings — the same number of teams the Big 12 and SEC have in the top 30.
Now the Wildcats get a chance to avenge one of their nonconference losses — an 83-76 overtime loss to West Virginia in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
West Virginia (11-2, 2-0) is ranked No. 26 in the NET and comes into Tuesday's Big 12 matchup on a seven-game winning streak. In fact, the Mountaineers have not lost since their victory over Arizona on Nov. 29.
Senior guard Javon Small leads West Virginia in scoring at 19.5 points per game, while the coach's son, Tucker DeVries, is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 47.3% from the 3-point line.
Senior guard Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring at 16.3 points per game, while junior guard Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.5 points. Freshman forward Carter Bryant was the X-factor for the Wildcats in their win over Cincinnati, scoring a career-high 14 points off the bench.
"Carter's really making progress, and the one thing about Carter is ... he checks two boxes that are really hard to check. He's an elite talent and he has elite character," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Cincinnati win. "The game is going to come to him. The refinement is going to come. The experience is going to come, and the progress he's made in the last month has been game-changing for us."
Arizona enters the game as 3.5-point favorites, and ESPN's FPI gives the Wildcats a 62.6% chance to beat West Virginia.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at West Virginia on Tuesday.
Arizona Wildcats at West Virginia TV channel, live stream
Who: Arizona (8-5, 2-0) at No. 21 West Virginia (11-2, 2-0) in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona -3.5 (-105) odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tipoff Time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 62.6% chance to win
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream Arizona-West Virginia live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)