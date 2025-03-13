How to watch, stream Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals (3/13/2025)
The pivotal day of the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament has arrived.
Four quarterfinal games are on the schedule Thursday — and all four have NCAA Tournament implications.
Six of the eight teams in the quarterfinals are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor (19-13) is very much on the bubble and could secure a berth with a win over Texas Tech (24-7). Colorado (14-19) has to win the Big 12 Tournament to get into the NCAAs — and that would steal a bid from a bubble team.
No. 4 seed BYU (23-8) initially appeared to have the toughest draw in the tournament. The Cougars secured a double-bye into the quarterfinals, only to face one of the best teams in the country on Thursday in Iowa State (24-8). But two of the Cyclones best players — Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey — are battling injuries and are questionable for the game.
BYU and Iowa State tip off the day, followed by Houston vs. Colorado, Texas Tech vs. Baylor and Arizona vs. Kansas. Here's how to watch and follow every game on Thursday.
How to watch BYU vs. Iowa State, 11:30 a.m. CT
Who: BYU vs. Iowa State in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
When: 11:30 a.m. CT | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Iowa State has a 63.9% chance to win
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 143.
How to watch Houston vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. CT
Who: Houston vs. Colorado in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
When: 2 p.m. CT | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Houston has a 95% chance to win
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198.
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. CT
Who: Texas Tech vs. Baylor in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
When: 6 p.m. CT | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: Texas Tech has a 61.4% chance to win
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198.
How to watch Arizona vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m. CT
Who: Arizona vs. Kansas in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals
When: 8:30 p.m. CT | Thursday, March 13
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN BPI Prediction: TBD
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198.
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals schedule (March 14)
- Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)
- Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT