How to watch UCF at Arizona Wildcats Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
In the span of two weeks the Arizona Wildcats (9-5, 3-0) have put themselves in position for an at-large berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
And they can continue to climb.
Winners of five consecutive games, the Wildcats enters Saturday's home game vs. UCF (11-3, 2-1) ranked No. 14 in the NET and projected to be a No. 8 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona still has at least 10 Quad 1 opportunities on its schedule, which gives them a chance to move to a projected No. 4 seed or higher. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
The Big 12 has six teams in the top 30 of the updated NET Rankings and nine in the top 50: No. 4 Houston, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 9 Kansas, No. 14 Arizona, No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 23 Baylor, No. 34 West Virginia, No. 36 Cincinnati and No. 47 BYU. The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona enters Saturday's game as 16.5-point favorites, and ESPN's FPI gives the Wildcats a 93.1% chance to beat UCF.
Fifth-year senior Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Junior guard Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.8 points and sophomore guard KJ Lewis is averaging 10.6 points.
UCF is led by a trio of high-scoring guards. Junior guard Keyshawn Hall leads the Knights in scoring at 15.6 points per game, followed by fifth-year senior guard Jordan Ivy-Curry at 15.4 points per game. Senior guard Darius Johnson is averaging 14.7 points.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. UCF on Saturday.
Arizona Wildcats vs. UCF Knights TV channel, live stream
Who: UCF (11-3, 2-1) at Arizona (9-5, 3-0) in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona -16.5 (-104) odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. MST/10 p.m. ET
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 93.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 83, UCF 71
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream Arizona-UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)