Kansas vs. Arizona Big 12 Tournament updates, score
The Arizona Wildcats (20-11) have a chance to significantly improve their NCAA Tournament seed over the next three days.
Starting with Thursday night's Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal matchup vs. Kansas, the Wildcats could play three top-20 teams in the NCAA NET Rankings between now and Selection Sunday. Wins in all three could propel Arizona to a No. 4 seed or higher in the NCAAs.
To beat Kansas, the Wildcats are going to have to contain Hunter Dickinson who lit them up for 33 points in the Jayhawks' 83-76 victory on Saturday. We'll see what Tommy Lloyd has cooked up for the rematch.
Follow along below as we bring you live updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and more from Arizona's Big 12 quarterfinal showdown with Kansas in Kansas City.
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Wildcats on fire: Arizona is 5-of-6 from the 3-point line and leads 27-16 with 10:57 left.
Carter Bryant 3! Arizona leads 19-9.
Arizona 14, Kansas 9, 15:06 left: The Wildcats are 6-of-10 from the field and are getting out in transition. Tommy Lloyd clearly wants to push the pace.
Arizona 9, Kansas 6, 16:30 left: Henri Veesaar hits a 3-pointer to give Arizona an early lead. Great sign for the Wildcats.
We are underway in Kansas City.
PREGAME UPDATES
Arizona is favored by 2.5 points in the latest betting odds. Tipoff is schedule for 8:48 p.m. CT on ESPN.
How many Arizona fans made the trip to Kansas City? We'll find out soon.