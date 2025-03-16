NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday live updates: Tracking Arizona's seed, bracket placement
March Madness has finally arrived.
Selection Sunday is arguably the best day on the American sports calendar, and the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket for men's basketball will be revealed beginning at 4 p.m. MST. The women's field will be revealed beginning at 6 p.m. MST.
The Arizona Wildcats (22-12) are hoping for a No. 4 seed or better in the NCAA tourney. The latest Bracketology projections from ESPN's Joe Lunardi have the Wildcats as a No. 4 seed in the South, matched up against No. 13 Akron in the first round in Seattle.
Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has Arizona slotted as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest, matched up against No. 12 UC San Diego in the first round in Seattle.
Arizona is one of eight Big 12 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, along with Houston, Texas Tech, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia.
Selection Sunday live updates
The Wildcats, who lost to Houston 72-64 in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Saturday, will find out their March Madness seed Sunday afternoon. Check back at 4 p.m. MST for live updates of Arizona's seed and a complete breakdown of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket.
You can watch the Selection Show on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+ or on March Madness Live.