'Obnoxious' Big 12 Tournament basketball court getting roasted by fans
The 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament officially tipped on Tuesday morning — and fans are not happy with the court.
The tournament is being played at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, and the Big 12 Conference decided to design a special court that features a dizzying array of "XII" covering the full 94 feet. It's the same court that was used for the women's tournament last week.
The repeating "XII" logos are only interrupted by the blacked-out keys and the full Big 12 Tournament championship logo at half court.
The TV viewing experience is not good, to put it mildly. Here's the court:
The general fan consensus was summed up by Brandon Koretz in a post on X:
"Not to sound like an old grandpa yelling at the clouds but we need to stop these obnoxious basketball court designs," Koretz wrote. "The NBA Cup and now the Big12 have taken it way too far. It’s brutal on the eyes. Bring back basketball courts that actually look like hardwood flooring."
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the court before the tournament tipped off. "That court isn’t about me, it’s about the student athletes,” Yormark said.
The fan reaction has been consistent — and hilarious. Here's a sampling of what fans are saying about the Big 12 basketball tournament court design.