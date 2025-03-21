Where to watch, stream Arizona vs. Akron March Madness game: TV channel, online updates
The Arizona Wildcats (22-12) are hoping to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd.
But to accomplish that they'll first have to contend with Akron (28-6), one of the most dangerous offensive teams in all of college basketball. No. 4 Arizona and No. 13 Akron meet in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:35 p.m. MST/PT.
Arizona is favored by 14.5 points, but as Lloyd said earlier this week, you can throw out the seeds once the bracket is set. As fans saw on Thursday, there isn't much separation between the middle seeds this year. No. 12 McNeese beat No. 5 Clemson and No. 11 Drake beat No. 6 Missouri. No. 13 UNC Wilmington also gave No. 3 Texas Tech a game, losing 82-72 in a game that was close throughout.
Akron averages 84.6 points per game, which is No. 8 in Division I college basketball. They've scored 90 or more points 11 times this season. According to KenPom, the Zips rank No. 16 in the country in adjusted tempo, ahead of Kentucky, Illinois and Gonzaga.
Arizona ranks No. 12 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Wildcats led the Big 12 in scoring at 81.7 points per game and scored 90 or more points 10 times this season. So yeah, expect this game to be played at a fast pace and to be highly entertaining.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's first-round NCAA Tournament game vs. Akron on Friday in Seattle.
Arizona vs. Akron Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron in NCAA Tournament first-round East Region game
Game Time: Friday, March 21 at 4:35 p.m. MST/PT
Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 92.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 85, Akron 77
TV Channel: truTV
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on March Madness Live
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 204 (Arizona broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).