Brent Brennan Analyzes Last Saturday’s Win, Turns Focus to ASU
The Arizona Wildcats sent their seniors off in the right way after a second-half explosion carried them to a 41-17 victory over the Baylor Bears for the fourth consecutive win and gave them a plethora of momentum for the final game of the regular season.
Arizona displayed the deep amount of depth it had gathered in the offseason. When players such as Max Harris and Alexander Doost went down, Jabari Mann and Michael Wooten stepped up, causing turnovers and finishing drives with touchdowns.
The Wildcats will now take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium for the 100th installment of the Territorial Cup and attempt to avenge last season's 49-7 home loss.
Head coach Brent Brennan, still fired up from last Saturday's blowout victory, analyzed what Arizona did right in that game and now has his sights set on continuing Arizona's dominant run by preparing his team for a short week ahead of a hard-fought game.
Here are five interesting thoughts from Brennan in the first press conference of the week.
On addressing three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties
"I can't say publicly what I said to the guys in that moment, but really to me, we talk about those things a lot, and discipline is so important to this football team. in those moments, we lost our composure, and that's not okay. I don't care who you are or how you impact our team-Player, coach, nobody is worth 15 yards. And so now the thing that I did like, I liked how we responded with our kickoff team after those two that backed us up into a disadvantaged spot. I was really proud of that. I thought that was a great showing by them."
On ASU as a team
"Obviously, they're one of the best teams in the conference. You see how effectively they're running football right now, how much they've changed with the quarterback, and just what that is, and what that's become, finding ways to win football games, finding ways to run the hell out of the football. And so to me, we know rivalry games just have so much to them that make them so fun and exciting. But then when you have two teams coming together that are both playing good football, I think it just adds a little extra juice."
On ASU's defensive presence
"Just an incredibly active group. They are physical, and they play hard. They got multiple players up front, they can get to the quarterback, and they're really sound in the backend. So again, we know that we're going to play a really good team who's also, without question, our biggest rival. And so that part of it, when you know those things, finding ways to try and attack what they do. And on a short week, everyone's present on that."
On the depth of the offensive line and how the second-string players stepped up
"It was great. It was great to see Ise (Matautia) play a little bit, and Isaac Perez. I thought they went in there and did a good job. I think it's one of those things when you're putting a team together, you're always, especially in the offensive and defensive front, you're always trying to build depth in that spot, just because those guys take such a pounding. And I thought those guys did a good job, and they're in there."
On keeping players composed during a rivalry game
"That's one of the major tricks about it is you wantvyour team to play right up on the edge, but not off the cliff. That's something that we have to do a really good job of. And we got to play with poise. It's a big football game, and the most important thing is playing good football. And when you do things that hurt your chances to do that because you can't control yourself, it's unacceptable, It's treason."
