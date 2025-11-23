Top 3 Offensive Performers in Arizona’s Baylor Victory
Down 17-14, the Arizona Wildcats came out of halftime and erupted for 27 points while the defense didn't allow a single point by the Baylor Bears, ending the game with a 41-17 score and an 8-3 record on Senior Day.
Arizona was able to gash Baylor's defense by using a balanced attack of rushing plays that opened up the passing game, allowing for Noah Fifita to find his open targets and move the ball at a methodical pace that eventually wore its opponents down in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats could have had well over 200 yards on the ground if not for a holding call that nullified a 61-yard touchdown run late in the game. By the end of the game, Arizona accumulated 172 yards on the ground and 183 through the air.
The Wildcats' offensive success would not have been possible without these three players, who played tremendous games on the way to their blowout victory.
Kris Hutson-9 receptions, 133 yards, 1 touchdown
Hutson had himself a highlight reel day, catching a career high in passes and in yards gained. The transfer out of Washington State quickly emerged as the leading receiver after a stretch when it seemed there wasn't one.
In the last two games, Hutson has combined for 17 catches, 256 yards and one touchdown. Overall, he has 50 receptions for 645 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. Hutson made all the tough catches to move the chains and received the lone touchdown thrown by Noah Fifita.
"I think Kris is a player that we were hoping would have this kind of impact every week," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "All year, I think he's finally healthy and I think he's getting really comfortable and his chemistry with Noah (Fifita) is developing in game, and so you're seeing that ball start to find him more often... He's an awesome young man. And I think Coach (Bobby) Wade, and I think our program has been a good thing for him and I'm excited to see what he's gonna do with our last two games."
Kedrick Reescano-13 carries, 45 yards, 3 touchdowns
A big, powerful runner, Reescano wore down the defense by lowering his shoulder and making anyone who attempted to tackle him pay for it.
His three touchdowns, which are a career high for him, were all runs up the middle. He dragged defenders with him to cross the goal line for his first one.
The 6-foot, 213-pound junior has only gotten better as the season progresses. In seven games, Reescano has scored eight touchdowns, which is a season high for him.
Ismail Mahdi-14 carries, 93 yards, 1 touchdown
Mahdi served as the feature back in last Saturday's game against Baylor and showed why the Arizona coaching staff made that decision, displaying the speed and elusiveness that have made him so dangerous during his time at Texas State.
He averaged 6.6 yards per carry for the ninth time through 11 games of the season. Mahdi could have easily had 154 yards and two touchdowns if not for a holding call that brought back a 61-yard rush to the end zone. His 28-yard rushing touchdown put the Wildcats up by two possessions in the fourth quarter.
The 5-foot-9, 188-pound senior has totaled 108 carries for 732 yards and four touchdowns throughout the season, and those numbers will grow with two games left to play.
Let us know who you thought stood out to you by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.