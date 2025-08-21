What the Thoughts Are Surrounding Arizona's 2026 Class
Arizona has done a great job thus far when it comes to bringing in the best of the best and the best players inside the state of Arizona. What makes them so special, though, is the fact that they can recruit from outside of the state.
This is something that we've seen them do for quite some time and it has allowed them to be more successful. It is no secret that the best teams in the nation know how to recruit; the best teams in the nation will recruit the best when it comes to all types of different seasons.
As I mentioned in the past, there is no secret that recruiting is a 365-day event when it comes to bringing in the best players; you have to recruit every single day of your life, no matter how big or small and no matter what job it is.
Someone could argue maybe the fact that they don't recruit because of the dead period but even during the dead period this is often when we see program start to evaluate certain players which gives them more time to evaluate without worrying about having to contact them immediately after they can simmer on their decision, which allows them to offer the players that they're extremely confident in.
It is no secret that I've been on record stating that I feel as if the 2026 recruiting class has gone very well for the Arizona Wildcats. I've stated that this class could be one of, if not the best, class in recent times for the Wildcats, as I feel they have landed many different players that could be considered blue chip prospects when you look at the names that have already committed in this class, like Oscar Rios or Keytrin Harris.
That the fine details are definitely working for the program as this isn't typically something that we see from the Arizona Wildcats majority of the time we see the Wildcats falling short on guys like Rio, sir guys like Harris, but this go around it seems as if they won more than they have lost and that is what makes this class super special for the Arizona Wildcats
Also typically at this time they're still scrambling to land multiple different commit, but it is safe to say that at this point in the recruiting process that the Wildcats are primarily done and they won't be looking to land many more prospects if anything they're looking to move forward with the recruiting cycle as they look to indulge in what could be one of the better classes for them once again in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
