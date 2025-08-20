Kaden McCarty Talks Arizona Visit Date
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene. They have landed many different targets in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been doing a great job in that class. The Wildcats had many different players who were interested in the program that committed, as well as some 2027 prospects who have been listed as a primary target for many different schools.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting heavily is one of the better EDGE rushers in the class. That prospect is Kaden McCarty.
McCarty is one of the better players at the position in the 2027 class. He is also one of the better players in the state he resides in, as well as the class he is in. The talented prospect is a high school football star from the state of Texas who currently attends Cy Falls High School in Houston, Texas. He is the 9th best player in the state, the 11th best EDGE in the country, and the 62nd best player in the nation, with all rankings coming from 247Sports.
The talented prospect recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his relationship with the Arizona staff as well as the program as a whole. Here is what he had to say in his interview with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Kaden McCarty Talks Arizona Offer
"I've planned to make it out to the Texas Tech game, because they have been asking me to come and I would love to attend," the talented target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his probable visit.
The talented prospect has many different coaches that he is in contact with at this time. He named the coaches that the prospect has been talking with.
"Coach Ray, Coach Reynolds, and Coach Williams are the coaches that I have been talking to."
As mentioned he is set to visit the NC State Wolfpack.
"Yes sir, I will be attending their game against Tech."
The talented prospect would then discuss what the newest information as of now looks like.
"News as of now, I'm very excited to get to the game visit I have set to see what these schools have to offer."
What is next for the Arizona Wildcats target in his recruitment?
"Next step is getting down to narrowing my list and taking my visits this spring"
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!