Arizona Alumni RB Claims NFL Rookie of the Week Award
One game is all Jacory Croskey-Merritt suited up for the Arizona Wildcats, but it was enough to make him a late-round NFL Draft selection.
Croskey-Merritt also played at Alabama State and New Mexico during his college career. He ran for 2,549 yards and 31 touchdowns since his collegiate career began in 2019.
His lone appearance as a Wildcat was impressive, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico, his former team. He sat out the rest of the season due to discrepancies around his remaining NCAA eligibility and later declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Croskey-Merritt had his first breakout performance last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He took 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-10 win. Despite losing a fumble as well, Croskey-Merritt was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 5.
It's Croskey-Merritt's second time taking home the award, which he won in Week 1 as well after rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.
The performance established Croskey-Merritt as the top running back for Washington's offense, ahead of veterans Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. He remains a long shot for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with +3300 odds, according to FanDuel.
The Washington Commanders selected Croskey-Merritt in the 7th round, 245th overall. He was the last running back selected in the draft, and he immediately became a fan favorite in our nation's capital.
Going by the nickname "Bill", the former Wildcat starred in the preseason. The Commanders were convinced by his preseason performances enough to trade running back Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco to clear room in the offense for the former Arizona running back.
With veteran running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, the former Arizona back has been granted more carries than initially expected. Croskey-Merritt currently is second among rookie running backs in rushing with 283 yards, trailing only the Giants' Cam Skattebo and Chargers' Omarion Hampton.
He is also the second-highest graded running back by Pro Football Focus this season, with an overall grade of 84.9. Only Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III has been graded better (85.4).
Croskey-Merritt will have another opportunity to lead the Washington backfield and make Arizona fans proud on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.
