Arizona Alumni RB Claims NFL Rookie of the Week Award

He wasn't a Wildcat for long, but an Arizona alum has made big waves in his first NFL season.

Logan Brown

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) runs with the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) runs with the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One game is all Jacory Croskey-Merritt suited up for the Arizona Wildcats, but it was enough to make him a late-round NFL Draft selection.

Croskey-Merritt also played at Alabama State and New Mexico during his college career. He ran for 2,549 yards and 31 touchdowns since his collegiate career began in 2019.

His lone appearance as a Wildcat was impressive, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico, his former team. He sat out the rest of the season due to discrepancies around his remaining NCAA eligibility and later declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Croskey-Merritt had his first breakout performance last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He took 14 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-10 win. Despite losing a fumble as well, Croskey-Merritt was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 5.

It's Croskey-Merritt's second time taking home the award, which he won in Week 1 as well after rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The performance established Croskey-Merritt as the top running back for Washington's offense, ahead of veterans Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. He remains a long shot for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with +3300 odds, according to FanDuel.

The Washington Commanders selected Croskey-Merritt in the 7th round, 245th overall. He was the last running back selected in the draft, and he immediately became a fan favorite in our nation's capital.

Going by the nickname "Bill", the former Wildcat starred in the preseason. The Commanders were convinced by his preseason performances enough to trade running back Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco to clear room in the offense for the former Arizona running back.

With veteran running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, the former Arizona back has been granted more carries than initially expected. Croskey-Merritt currently is second among rookie running backs in rushing with 283 yards, trailing only the Giants' Cam Skattebo and Chargers' Omarion Hampton.

Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) celebrates first down during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He is also the second-highest graded running back by Pro Football Focus this season, with an overall grade of 84.9. Only Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III has been graded better (85.4).

Croskey-Merritt will have another opportunity to lead the Washington backfield and make Arizona fans proud on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

What do you think of Croskey-Merrit's NFL career so far? Let us know by commenting on our X account. You can click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.

