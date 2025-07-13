How Impressive Was It for Arizona to Land Darren Schmitt?
The Arizona Wildcats have one over many different prospects, who would commit to them in their program, who felt like a home run type of commitment. While many of these commitments can feel like a home run, not every single one of them seems to be as impressive as the other.
Why one could argue that landing a guy like Oscar Rios is the most impressive, others can also argue that a guy like Keytrin Harris committing to the Arizona Wildcats could be the most impressive.
Arizona Wildcats On SI wanted to bring you their own take on who could be one of the most impressive wins for the Arizona Wildcats thus far in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as provide key analysis on why this could be the case.
The Wildcats currently sit at 20 commitments so far, with more coming soon as they continue to build up their class, which has started to become one of the better classes in the country. They landed many of their top targets in the month of June, and it has carried over to the month of July, where they have already seen a lot of success.
One of the prospects that they landed in June wasn’t just a typical prospect; instead, they flipped the talented prospect from a very tough program.
That prospect is Darren Schmitt. The talented prospect is a tight end from the state of Washington and currently attends Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington.
He is extremely talented and has tons of potential. He flipped his commitment from the Boise State Broncos to the Arizona Wildcats after officially visiting them on June 13, and the commitment came on June 16th, when he would flip his commitment from the Broncos.
Prior to his flip, the talented prospect was committed to the Boise State Broncos since May 5th, 2025, where they were his second offer on the recruiting trail when he received his offer on April 5th, 2025, which followed behind the Sacramento State Hornets.
Since then, he has been offered by multiple schools, including the California Golden Bears and the Arizona Wildcats, who would eventually win over his commitment. There are many things that make Schmitt very talented and very intriguing as a prospect. It is obviously very impressive for them to land the commitment of Schmitt after he was already committed to the Boise State Broncos prior to his official visit.
This is a very impressive thing to do, as they also went over the commitment of a guy like Rios, who was already previously committed to the Purdue Boilermakers, but would later de-commit and set up an official visit prior to releasing his final two and committing to the Wildcats over the Bruins.
Being able to flip commits or even land commits that were committed to another program prior to their commitment to the Wildcats is very impressive and something worth noting. The staff has done a great job with the 2026 class thus far.
