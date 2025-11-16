Top Takeaways from Arizona’s Upset Win Over Cincinnati
Not too long ago, Arizona had a completely different outlook. In year two under Brent Brennan, the Wildcats were searching for a signature win. They came close a few times, but fell short.
Well, it's finally here.
Arizona took down No. 25 Cincinnati on the road, 30-24, in what might be the biggest victory of Brennan's brief tenure with the Wildcats.
Offensively, the Wildcats got pretty much everything they wanted, totaling 475 yards on the day. After trailing at the half, Arizona rallied to retake the lead in the third quarter and never looked back.
One of the things that has plagued Brennan throughout his time as a head coach in college football has been playing on the road. However, the Wildcats have now won their last two on the road, improving to 7-3 on the season.
This could be the first sign of Arizona going on a hot streak to finish the regular season. The Wildcats will return home next week for senior day against Baylor before rounding out the regular season at Arizona State.
This was certainly the statement the Wildcats have been searching for all season long. Here are a few takeaways from Arizona's upset victory in Ohio.
Turnovers Key Again For Arizona's Defense
Arizona entered the day forcing two turnovers per game, the second-best in the Big 12 and ninth nationally. On the road, turnovers are so valuable, and the Wildcats got back to their thievery this week.
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby had only thrown two interceptions all season before Saturday. Against the Wildcats, he doubled that by throwing two more picks, both of which led to points.
On the first snap of the game, Sorsby took a chance with a throw down the sideline. Dalton Johnson got a hand on the ball to tip it in the air and Jay'Vion Cole came down the other way to nab it out of the air and set up an instant scoring opportunity.
Later, in the second quarter, Sorsby took another deep shot. Arizona's safeties split and enticed Sorsby to take another chance downfield, but it turned out to be solid bait. Johnson recovered from the backside of the play and made a diving interception. Arizona would get a field goal on the ensuing drive before the half.
Forcing a quarterback like Sorsby into multiple mistakes seemed like an impossible feat all season long. Arizona's coaching staff practically said as much in the lead-up to the game.
Arizona also pulled Sorsby down for a sack and was able to put some pressure on him late in the game.
Turnovers have been a key factor in Arizona's defensive strategy this season. The Wildcats take some chances, meaning there is an element of gambling to their success, but games like this show the benefits. If Arizona can continue this down the final stretch, there's a chance the Wildcats won't lose again.
The Rushing Trio Was Unleashed
Each of Arizona's three running backs has had success at different times this season. However, they haven't been used in rotation together effectively in one game until now.
Last week, Quincy Craig only had five touches, but he was the star of the show. He had two big runs on the final drive and scored the game-winning touchdown.
Craig had eleven carries for 52 yards and added two catches for 16 yards. In the backfield, Kedrick Reescano led the way with 13 carries for 94 yards and a long 50-yard touchdown run.
Ismail Mahdi had seven carries of his own for 48 yards and had a 27-yard burst for a touchdown. Together, the three backs combined for 194 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
While the Wildcats had a big day in the air as well, this was one of their best rushing performances to date. The Bearcats entered the game allowing 155.6 rushing yards per game, so using the run game was a smart strategy by Seth Doege.
In November, running the ball is a must. Arizona has been very one-dimensional at times this season, leaning on Noah Fifita's right arm. If the Wildcats can consistently achieve this kind of balance, they can be a dangerous team moving forward.
Noah Fifita's Big Day
Arizona's junior quarterback had a tough game against Kansas, but he really bounced back on the road in Cincinnati. Fifita completed 23-of-31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Fifita's lone touchdown pass was his 68th as a Wildcat, placing him atop Arizona's all-time leaderboard in touchdown passes. He surpassed Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles, both of whom previously held the record.
While the Arizona offense has been heavily reliant on its star quarterback this season, Fifita took more chances than usual, and he connected downfield. He completed 10 passes in the game that gained 15 yards or more.
He also did a great job sharing the rock. Nine different Wildcats caught passes on Saturday. Kris Hutson was Fifita's favorite, catching eight of his team-high 11 targets for 123 yards. Hutson made a nice play on a jump ball along the sideline and used the middle of the field to help Fifita keep the chains moving.
Getting the monkey off Fifita's back of breaking the program record can open up more confident throws down the stretch. His touchdown pass, a 15-yard completion to Gio Richardson in the third quarter, will be a special one for Arizona fans to remember.
Please be sure to share with us your thoughts on our observations of the game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.