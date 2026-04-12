Determining Arizona's Next Move After Aristode Enters Transfer Portal

Just four days removed from the NCAA transfer portal opening up, the Arizona Wildcats had their second player put their name in it, following Sidi Gueye's footsteps to find a school that is a better fit for them.

Forward Dwayne Aristode decided it was best for him and his basketball career to start over anew on a team that would utilize his skillset more than Arizona would. The news comes following rumors that the 6-foot-8 freshman out of the Netherlands felt disgruntled with the program for not giving him more time on the floor.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) winks at Denver Pioneers guard Julius Rollins (8) after he makes a three pointer during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aristode was the 29th-ranked player in the country before signing with the Wildcats, eighth as a small forward and was one of eight newcomers who made up the No. 2 recruiting class in college hoops. He was a key part in the eight-man rotation that got Arizona all the way to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Although he was a part of the rotation, he was often utilized less than Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso. Aristode averaged 3.8 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and shot 49% from the field. He missed four games in the middle of the season due to an illness. Aristode scored in double figures against Denver, NAU and Bethune Cookman this season.

Where Does Arizona Go From Here

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) celebrate after a play against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Much like Gueye or Mabil Mawut, Aristode was slated to play a bigger role in the Wildcats' scheme in his second year with the team, but elected to test the transfer portal waters anyway. It was not yet known just how much of an uptick in minutes Arisrode would have received. That depended on whether or not Ivan Kharchenkov decided to declare for the NBA draft.

Although Kharchenkov did not have the scoring impact that Brayden Burries or Koa Peat had, he still played a huge role as a defensive force and a bringer of energy when on the court. Now that Aristode is in search of a new team, the Wildcats will most likely hit the portal or aggressively recruit a new freshman.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bryson Tiller has been a big name in transfer portal news recently. Reports have suggested that Arizona is one of his four schools to choose from. Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia is also someone Arizona could target. Tiller averaged 7.9 points per game and 6.1 rebounds through 35 games played. Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds through 38 games.

The Wildcats also have four-star recruit Cameron Holmes coming in from Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ. Holmes is ranked as the 34th-best recruit in 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the 11th-best small forward and the second-best player in Arizona.

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) steps back to shoot the ball over Sunnyslope Vikings forward Cristian Simmons (4) during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the transfer portal closes, it will be interesting to see who Arizona pursues to fill the hole left by Gueye and Aristode. For now, the Wildcats have two elite players in Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas as part of the starting lineup, should they choose to return.