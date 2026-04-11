Wildcats Must Pivot After Breaking Sidi Gueye News

Three days removed from the opening of the transfer portal, forward Sidi Gueye announced that he will be putting his name in to find a team that could use his skill set. The news comes almost a week after Arizona's Final Four loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis. Despite the loss, the Wildcats had the most successful season in the program's history, finishing with a 36-3 record.

Sidi Gueye Hits Portal

The Wildcats also won both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles after losing just two games in the conference, to Kansas and Texas Tech. Gueye was one of eight newcomers who made up the No. 2 recruiting class in college hoops.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; LIU Sharks forward Caleb Johnson (15) shoots against Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gueye was recruited by Tommy Lloyd and his staff out of Senegal and was mostly utilized as a reserve for the season. Despite getting on the floor during garbage time, the 6-foot-10 big man was most likely going to play a bigger role in his sophomore season with the Wildcats. Just how much depended on Motiejus Krivas' decision on staying or declaring for the draft.

Koa Peat's decision to do the same also would have affected Gueye's role. The star freshman, however, is most likely going to declare for the draft after a season where he averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gueye had a very pedestrian year, averaging 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds on 3.4 minutes played. When Peat was out with a leg injury, Gueye saw an uptick against BYU, where he scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes played. Gueye failed to record a point or a rebound against Houston in the following game, but played eight minutes and blocked a shot in the 73-66 win.

Where Does Arizona Go From Here?

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys center Benjamin Ahmed (23) and Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) both reach to catch the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It is not yet known if Krivas will declare for the draft, but if he doesn't, the Wildcats will have a big man who was on the Big 12's All-Defensive Team and a veteran who has experience in big games. Mabil Mawut will also see an uptick in minutes. The 6-foot-11 big man redshirted this season, granting him an extra year of eligibility.

Arizona could also hit the transfer portal to find a replacement for Gueye. Arizona State's Maasamba Diop recently put his name in the portal, and he could be a huge pickup for the Wildcats. At 7-foot-1, he could be a game-changer in the front court.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Diop's size is perfect for the Wildcats, who like to play big and wear teams down in the paint and on the glass. Not only is Diop a lofty big man, but he can also shoot from mid-range and has even shot from 3-point range from time to time. That is exactly what Arizona wants from their fours and fives.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga could also be a good pickup, but Arizona will need to pursue him hard to get him to sign. Bidunga has already visited other teams and is slated to sign with a team outside the conference. Power forward Bryson Tiller makes much more sense and even lists Arizona as one of his top four schools.