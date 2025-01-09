Arizona football makes huge coaching hire from Miami
Joe Salave'a is coming home.
A two-time All Pac-10 defensive tackle at Arizona from 1994-97, Salave'a is returning to Tucson as the Wildcats' associate head coach and defensive line coach. Head coach Brent Brennan made the announcement on Thursday, along with the promotion of Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator.
"We are excited to have Danny Gonzales move into the defensive coordinator spot on our staff and it's an honor to welcome an Arizona great, Joe Salave'a, back to his alma mater," Brennan said in a statement released by the Arizona athletic department.
"Coach Gonzales has years of experience as a proven defensive play-caller with the ability to lead and develop defenses that rank among the best in the nation. And Coach Salave'a is a Wildcat at heart who has a winning pedigree and who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop elite players along the defensive line. The experience that both bring to the table will be an asset for our student-athletes and our program."
Salave'a spent the past three seasons at the University of Miami as the Hurricanes associate head coach, defensive line coach, and defensive run game coordinator. Miami went 10-3 this past season and finished third in the ACC.
Salave'a played nine seasons in the NFL before embarking on his coaching career. In addition to his stint at Miami, he has coached at Oregon (2017-21), Washington State (2012-16) and San Jose State (2008-09). He also spent the 2011 season in Tucson as Arizona's defensive line coach.
Salave'a has a reputation as a big-time recruiter, and helped develop several NFL players, including current New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.