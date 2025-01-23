NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper predicts Raiders will pick Tetairoa McMillan
After announcing his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft last month, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been projected to be picked anywhere from No. 4 to No. 20.
What's clear is that McMillan will be a first-round pick — and he could be the first wide receiver drafted.
Pro Football Focus has McMillan as the No. 1 wide receiver in the draft, with Missouri's Luther Burden III and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka just behind him.
At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash, McMillan possesses a rare combination of size and speed. Then there's his hands. McMillan had just two drops on 136 targets this past season at Arizona.
Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft
NFL draft guru Mel Kiper released his first mock draft this week, and it bodes well for McMillan.
Kiper has the Las Vegas Raiders drafting McMillan at No. 6 overall. Here's what Kiper had to say:
"In 2024, the Raiders had the No. 13 pick ... and somehow missed out on all of the top six quarterbacks. They are picking higher this year, but the supply is more limited. There's a really good chance they'll strike out at QB yet again. Minority owner Tom Brady is apparently involved in the process to fix the quarterback situation, and I could see Las Vegas trading up for Sanders or Ward. But finding the answer at No. 6 might not be in the cards.
"So, here's the solution: add a passer through free agency (and maybe take a shot at one of the Day 2 QBs) and pair him with a playmaker with this pick. Tight end Brock Bowers had an amazing rookie season (1,194 yards), but the wide receiver room is light after the Raiders dealt Davante Adams to the Jets. McMillan has the body control to make tough, contested catches and finished 2024 with 1,319 receiving yards and eight TDs."
The Raiders are still looking for a head coach, but with Brady involved it's safe to assume they will find a reputable coach who can right the ship. Las Vegas would be close to home for McMillan, who went to high school in Southern California.
CBS Sports' most recent mock draft has McMillan being picked No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.