Previewing Arizona and SMU in Holiday Bowl Matchup

The Arizona Wildcats are officially BACK in a bowl game for the second time in three years, gearing up to take on the SMU Mustangs in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA on Jan 2.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season since 2023, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl, going 9-3, ending with a top-20 defense, three players on the All-Big 12 first team, and reigniting belief in the hearts of Arizona fans everywhere.

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety DJ Warnell Jr. (14) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) in the second half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, SMU ended its season with an 8-4 record, one of the top offenses in the ACC, and a year removed from reaching the College Football Playoffs and losing to Penn State in the first round. Fireworks are expected when these two teams meet on the field, so let's take a look at what they bring to the table in what may be an electrifying game in California.

On offense

The Arizona offense, led by first-year coordinator Seth Doege and veteran first-team All-Big 12 quarterback Noah Fifita, is coming off a season in which it ranked sixth in the Big 12, according to the official website.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fifita himself made incredible improvements from last year, when he threw for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In 2025, the junior standout threw for 2,963 yards, 26 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Wide receiver Kris Hutson became his most trusted target late in the season, catching 57 balls for 740 yards and four touchdowns.

The rushing attack is led by Ismail Mahdi, who ended his season with 791 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. Kedrick Reescano ended his junior year with 394 yards and nine touchdowns, which led all running backs and receivers.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) drops back to pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

SMU is coming off a season in which it led the ACC as a passing offense. Quarterback Kevin Jennings was statistically the second-best quarterback in the conference, throwing for 3,363 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Wide receiver Jordan Hudson was his best target. Through 10 games of the season, he has 749 yards and six touchdowns. Arizona will also need to watch for a sneaky rushing offense, where T.J. Harden and Chris Johnson Jr were the top rushers on the team.

On defense

The Wildcats have had their best defensive season in some time, utilizing a relentless attack led by Danny Gonzales, who was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator this offseason.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95), defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41), defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Experienced defensive backs made it difficult to pass, while a tough front made it a nightmare for teams to run up the middle. Those are the very reasons why Arizona was the second-best defense in the Big 12.

Defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson made it on the All-Big 12 first team at the end of the season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats also finished the year with the No. 1-ranked passing defense in the Big 12, they struggled against the outside run, especially quarterback draws.

The Mustangs bring with them a defense that is a scrappy one, despite its No. 11 ranking in the ACC. SMU has a stout front that is committed to stopping the run, which shows given its 4th ranking in its conference.

Aug 30, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) drops into coverage against East Texas A&M Lions wide receiver Dayan Bilbo (13) during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the East Texas A&M Lions at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If there is any road to victory for Arizona, it will be through the air as SMU's passing defense is ranked 16th out of 17 teams.

Tell us how you see the Holiday Bowl playing out for Arizona by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.