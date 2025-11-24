How Big 12 Week 13 Results Directly Affect the Wildcats

Inside The Wildcats

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona sent out its seniors on a high note this past weekend with a 41-17 win over Baylor. The Wildcats have now picked up four wins in a row and sit at 8-3 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup against Arizona State on Friday.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) reacts after receiveing a flag after he celebrates an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It was a huge showing from Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano on the ground, combining for 139 yards and four touchdowns, while Kris Hutson led the way through the air with nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

BYU defeats Cincinnati 26-14

The Cougars were led by running back LJ Martin, who took 32 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) is forced out of bounds by BYU Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) in the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby bounced back with 300 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He also threw another interception.

Utah defeats Kansas State 51-47

One of the most thrilling games in not just the Big 12, but the entire country this past weekend.

Kansas State running back Joe Jackson went for 293 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 24 carries. The Wildcats ran for 472 yards and five touchdowns as a team.

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) is tackled by Utah Utes safety Jackson Bennee (23) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah also ran for five touchdowns with 292 rushing yards as a team. Utes quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

TCU defeats Houston 17-14

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover completed 24-of-33 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. They got off to an early 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston got itself back into the game, led by Conner Weigman, who threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns with another 114 yards on the ground.

Houston kicker Ethan Sanchez, who had been reliable all season, missed a pair of field goals, including a 38-yard field goal to tie the game in the final minute.

Arizona State defeats Colorado 42-17

Arizona State running back Raleek Brown ran all over Colorado for 255 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado had a chance in the fourth quarter getting into the red zone in the fourth quarter trailing 21-17 when a fumble was followed by an 88-yard touchdown run by Brown on the next play.

The Sun Devils ran away with the win with 21 points scored in the final quarter.

Iowa State defeats Kansas 38-14

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht diced the Kansas secondary for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing.

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with the ball around Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cyclones running back Carson Hansen ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Kansas has lost four of its past five games, needing one more win in its final game to reach a bowl game.

UCF defeats Oklahoma State 17-14

Oklahoma State took a 14-0 lead into halftime looking for its first conference win of the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF outscored the Cowboys 17-0 in the second half, capped off with a go-ahead field goal in the final minute of the game.

The Knights also need to win their final game to reach a bowl game.

Big 12 matchups in Week 14:

Utah at Kansas

Arizona at Arizona State

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Houston at Baylor

Colorado at Kansas State

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

UCF at BYU

Cincinnati at TCU

