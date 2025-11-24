How Big 12 Week 13 Results Directly Affect the Wildcats
Arizona sent out its seniors on a high note this past weekend with a 41-17 win over Baylor. The Wildcats have now picked up four wins in a row and sit at 8-3 on the season heading into the Territorial Cup against Arizona State on Friday.
It was a huge showing from Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano on the ground, combining for 139 yards and four touchdowns, while Kris Hutson led the way through the air with nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
BYU defeats Cincinnati 26-14
The Cougars were led by running back LJ Martin, who took 32 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby bounced back with 300 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He also threw another interception.
Utah defeats Kansas State 51-47
One of the most thrilling games in not just the Big 12, but the entire country this past weekend.
Kansas State running back Joe Jackson went for 293 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 24 carries. The Wildcats ran for 472 yards and five touchdowns as a team.
Utah also ran for five touchdowns with 292 rushing yards as a team. Utes quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
TCU defeats Houston 17-14
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover completed 24-of-33 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. They got off to an early 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Houston got itself back into the game, led by Conner Weigman, who threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns with another 114 yards on the ground.
Houston kicker Ethan Sanchez, who had been reliable all season, missed a pair of field goals, including a 38-yard field goal to tie the game in the final minute.
Arizona State defeats Colorado 42-17
Arizona State running back Raleek Brown ran all over Colorado for 255 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Colorado had a chance in the fourth quarter getting into the red zone in the fourth quarter trailing 21-17 when a fumble was followed by an 88-yard touchdown run by Brown on the next play.
The Sun Devils ran away with the win with 21 points scored in the final quarter.
Iowa State defeats Kansas 38-14
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht diced the Kansas secondary for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing.
Cyclones running back Carson Hansen ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Kansas has lost four of its past five games, needing one more win in its final game to reach a bowl game.
UCF defeats Oklahoma State 17-14
Oklahoma State took a 14-0 lead into halftime looking for its first conference win of the season.
UCF outscored the Cowboys 17-0 in the second half, capped off with a go-ahead field goal in the final minute of the game.
The Knights also need to win their final game to reach a bowl game.
Big 12 matchups in Week 14:
Utah at Kansas
Arizona at Arizona State
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Houston at Baylor
Colorado at Kansas State
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
UCF at BYU
Cincinnati at TCU
