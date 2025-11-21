Key Arizona Defenders Poised to Stand Out vs. Baylor
After a disastrous first quarter that saw the Arizona Wildcats give up 155 total yards in the first quarter, 140 on the ground, they quickly adjusted after that and went on to give up 50 for the rest of the game while also causing two turnovers against a Cincinnati Bearcats team that allowed two all season, which helped Arizona win 30-24 at Nippert Stadium.
Wreaking havoc on an opposing offense is what has earned Arizona the second-best defense in the Big 12 and the 19th-best in the FBS. The Wildcats are now looking to continue their streak of dominance into Saturday, when they will face the Baylor Bears on Senior Day.
Despite being 5-5, the Bears are no team to be taken lightly and are hoping to end Arizona's winning streak and become bowl eligible with their sixth win of the season.
If Arizona wants to shut down the third-best offense in the Big 12, it will need these three players to compete at their strongest, which will force Baylor to cause turnovers and leave the field with minimal yards gained.
Dalton Johnson-Safety
Johnson has been an absolute menace to opposing offenses all season, showcasing his high-level tackling and pass defense when the ball is thrown his way.
Against Cincinnati, he showed both of those skills that have made him known, tipping a pass that was then intercepted by Jay'Vion Cole and grabbing one of his own in the second quarter. Johnson is ranked ninth in the Big 12 in tackles and 12th in interceptions, which shows that he belongs with the best defensive players the conference has to offer.
Statistically, Baylor possesses the third-best overall offense, the first-best when it comes to passing, so the talented senior out of Katy, TX, will have his hands full against Sawyer Robertson and his crew of speedy receivers. Nonetheless, his ball-hawking abilities should allow him to defend any passes thrown his way.
Treydan Stukes-Nickelback
Much like Johnson, Stukes has been a lockdown pass defender when the offense has tried to throw in his direction. That much can be said, as he defended two huge passes thrown to the receiver he was guarding; one would have been for a touchdown.
The Veteran defensive back has done that all season, which is why he is tied for fourth in the Big 12 in pass breakups (6), despite missing two of 10 games.
The Wildcats will need that elite level of play from Stukes that has made the Arizona defense the best in the conference at defending the pass.
Deshawn McKnight-Defensive tackle
McKnight has emerged as one of Arizona's best interior linemen, using his size and leverage to get past whoever is blocking him to cause chaos in the backfield, be it disrupting the quarterback or shutting down the run.
Last week, McKnight made four big tackles, one of them for a loss and a sack in Arizona's dominant showing on defense. The Wildcats will need him to have another impressive performance to suffocate the Baylor offense.
With starting nose tackle Tiaoalii Savea listed as doubtful, the transfer senior out of UT Martin will be relied upon even more to stop Baylor's rushing attack and get to Robertson on pass plays.
