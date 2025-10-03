Latest Update On Arizona, Oklahoma State Availability Report
Arizona is looking to get back into the win column after suffering its first loss to the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones last week, starting with taking down the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home at 12 p.m. (MST).
After a full week of practice, the Wildcats have responded well to the loss and are out to become a more improved team than the one that took the field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, are out to prove that they can still compete this season after an abysmal 1-3 start to their season and the firing of longtime head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
Both teams have released their final availability reports for the week, showing which players are expected to be out for the game, who are questionable to play, and who are considered doubtful.
Questionable to play
Arizona has four players marked down as questionable to play in this Saturday's matchup, most of them being on the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receivers Tre Spivey and Jeremiah Patterson are on that list. Spivey has done an excellent job in filling in at the slot position in a deep, wide receiver room, and Patterson has fielded punts for the Wildcats all season.
Offensive lineman Ise Matautia is questionable to play for the second week in a row. He is the backup to right guard Alexander Doost. Doost has been healthy all season, so that shouldn't be a problem if everything goes right.
Defensive back Gavin Hunter, who was remarkable in place of Treydan Stukes for the first couple of games in the season, is also listed as questionable.
For the Cowboys, three players are questionable to play. Tight end Josh Ford, linebacker Taje McCoy and defensive end Jaleel Johnson are all on the list. Running back Freddie Brock IV is listed as probable to play.
Impactful players
It is now the second week in a row that linebacker Riley Wilson and running back Kedrick Reescano have been off the injury report.
The two players have made a significant impact on the field when they are healthy. Wilson himself made a huge impact when he got snaps against Iowa State with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
Reescano hadn't seen much of the field after a 10 carry, 51 yard performance against Hawaii that saw him also score a touchdown. He was off the availability report last week, but didn't receive any carries, as Arizona likely wanted to ensure he was 100%, much like the staff did with Stukes at the beginning of the season.
