Arizona Basketball Star Named Top-Ranked Returning College Player
On paper, Arizona basketball has a chance to win a national championship in 2025.
Winning in college basketball is harder than ever due to the transfer portal and NIL, but the Wildcats players and coach has to like their chances.
Arizona did well for themselves in the offseason.
They kept Caleb Love around after he withdrew from the NBA draft and landed Oakland transfer Trey Townsend, who should add another offensive threat.
However, existing players, including Motiejus Krivas, need to play well for Arizona in 2024-25.
Krivas is an interesting piece. Due to Oumar Ballo transferring to Indiana, he'll have an opportunity to grow more than ever this season.
In just 12.1 minutes per game in his freshman campaign, the Lithuania native averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. He shot 55.4% from the field. An impactful freshman, he appeared in 36 games.
With higher expectations and the hope he'll continue to develop, Jonathan Givony of ESPN named him the "top-ranked returning player," a big indication of the type of player he is.
"Arizona's Motiejus Krivas, No. 17 in ESPN's mock draft and the top-ranked returning player, turned in a solid showing for Lithuania at the Under-20 Eurobasket tournament, averaging 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds in 20 minutes. The 19-year-old is on the early shortlist of intriguing draft-eligible centers -- a position lacking in depth in this class... Teams will be monitoring Krivas' offensive growth to understand his ceiling... He'll probably thrive as a roller and screener, presuming Arizona puts him in those situations consistently. There's also hope he might eventually learn to space the floor," Givony wrote.
Krivas could move up on draft boards by showing NBA scouts an improved skill set.
He has the foundation to be a great player, but on the offensive end, he'll need to expand his game.
For Arizona to be the team they're expected to be, that needs to be the case. They're regarded as a top-10 team in the country entering the year, and for good reason.
Krivas is expected to be a big piece of that, as he should thrive with the above-average guard play.
In a perfect world, he'll add an outside shot. Even if it's slightly average, it could do him and the team a lot of good by spacing the floor.
There's reason for optimism in that department, as he has great touch around the rim and from the free throw line as a 7-foot-2 center.