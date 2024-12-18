Arizona Had 'Good' Official Visit With USC Transfer Offensive Lineman Kalolo Ta'aga
If Arizona is going to improve under head coach Brent Brennan, he needs to get his guys to campus.
It seems like that is the plan early on in the transfer portal with him already reuniting with two of his former San Jose State players in defensive backs Michael Dansby and Jay'Vion Cole.
One of the reasons why there is always a litany of players departing programs when there are head coaching changes is because the new guy coming in wasn't the one who recruited them and could have a completely different vision for how each player is going to be used going foward.
That largely didn't happen for the Wildcats when Brennan took over for Jedd Fisch even though there were departures that took place, but this time around, there are plenty of Arizona players looking for new opportunities.
Because of that, this has given Brennan the opportunity to overhaul the roster.
With zero offensive lineman committed out of the portal, Arizona has their sights set on adding one by way of USC transfer Kalolo Ta'aga.
He was in Tucson for an official visit to begin this week, and after his trip, he spoke with Brandon Huffman of 247Sports to share his thoughts.
"It was good. I'm glad I took this visit to meet the staff again. It was great to see them," he said.
Ta'aga was committed to Brennan and San Jose State once upon a time back when he was just learning to play football, but after his recruitment blew up during his senior year of high school, he ultimately decommitted before signing with USC.
It was understandable.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder turned into a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, so even though the Spartans were on him before other programs, the opportunity to play power conference football was appealing.
Now, he'll have the opportunity to do that with this coaching staff at Arizona.
"Coach Oglesby has a great plan for me and they haven't changed one bit, which was the reason I committed to them before I played ball," Ta'aga added.
The big offensive lineman is set to visit Utah next before he makes his decision.