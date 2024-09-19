Arizona Wildcats Have Three Consensus First Round Picks Through Early Stretch
The Arizona Wildcats broke a 16-year drought without a first round pick in the NFL draft when Jordan Morgan was selected by the Green Bay Packers a few months ago. Could they be even more well represented next year?
On the Mock Draft Database consensus big board, the Wildcats currently have three players that projected to go in the first round. Arizona hasn't produced multiple first round selections since Chris Singleton and Anthony Smith all the way back in the 1990 draft.
Unsurprisingly, superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the highest ranking player on the team with the No. 2 spot on the list. A very common landing spot for him is with the Denver Broncos, who desperately need more offensive weapons.
McMillan is fed the ball often, outside of the shockingly quiet Northern Arizona game. He's still up to 23 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns in just three games.
He was a dominant player last year, but it's looking like he has taken yet another step. He's an extremely tall receiver that doesn't sacrifice the big play ability.
It's early on the process, but it's pretty just a race between him and Missouri Tigers receiver Luther Burden to be the first receiver taken.
Next up, at No. 25, is Wildcats versatile offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who has played at left tackle, right guard and right tackle throughout his career. He's even been pused out to a little in-line tight end as well this season.
Savaiinaea has allowed four pressures in 113 pass blocking snaps so far this season, which is a bit of a step back from where he was in past seasons.
He's a very good athlete across the offensive line, which will get him drafted no matter what. It's easy to imagine some team's GM fall in love with what he brings to the table and take him fairly early.
A common landing spot for him is with the Baltimore Ravens, which seems like a match made in heaven.
Rounding out the first round picks for Arizona is cornerback Tacario Davis. He's a popular backend of the first round pick to teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
Davis is a rare case of a player that came to the Wildcats as a defensive end, but switched to the secondary and excelled.
The junior is obviously an athletic freak and had 15 passes broken up last season. While he hasn't logged a PBU or an interception this season, he's played solid coverage and run defense.
He's a classic case of tools getting a player drafted very highly.