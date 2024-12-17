Arizona Wildcats Impressed Transfer Lineman Will Reed With 'Fantastic' Visit
Things are happening for Arizona in the transfer portal now.
After all the focus was on which Wildcats could potentially leave the program after around 30 put their names in to the portal, Brent Brennan and his staff are starting to bring some players to Tucson.
Luke Wysong, Chancellor Owens, and Michael Dansby have all committed to Arizona in this cycle, but with a clear need to add more talent and overhaul this roster, they aren't looking to stop just there.
The Wildcats hosted former Princeton offensive lineman, Will Reed, for an official visit this past weekend, and it sounds like they impressed the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder.
"My visit was fantastic. It was an amazing visit all around. The campus is beautiful, and the facilities are top-notch. From the weight room to the training rooms and the stadium, everything is state-of-the-art. The atmosphere in Tucson was electric too, and it felt like a place where I could really see myself developing both as a player and a person. The coaching staff was really engaging, and you could tell they were passionate about what they're building. It was great to get to know the culture and feel the energy of the program," he said per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.
That's a great start.
This was the first visit he had ever been able to go on since he committed to Princeton as part of the 2021 class as a three-star recruit which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona isn't the only one going after the big offensive lineman.
Reed told Huffman that he's planning to see Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Virginia before making his decision.
"I am hoping to have everything decided in mid to late January. I'm still also talking to other programs and making sure I find the best fit and someplace I can contribute immediately. Because I am enrolling in June, I am doing nearly all of my visits in early January," he said.
Thankfully, Arizona left a good impression.
How this continues to develop will be seen, but it's a great start for Brennan and his staff as they look to land another high-impact player through the portal.