Arizona Wildcats Land in Final Five of Top 2025 Basketball Recruit
The Arizona Wildcats look like they will once again be among the best teams in the nation for the 2024-25 season, but their future is certainly cloudy given they have landed zero recruits in the 2025 class.
They are hoping that changes soon, as one of the best high school players in America could be coming to Tucson next year.
Dwayne Aristode, the No. 10 ranked player in On3’s 2025 class rankings, has Arizona in his final five schools to choose from.
Joining them are the Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, Michigan State Spartans and the NBL Next Stars Program.
Rated as a five-star prospect, he is originally from the Netherlands and attends Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Measured at 6-foot-7, he has great size for a wing in college and could become even more versatile once he fills out.
That kind of size could result in Aristode becoming an impactful, two-way player.
In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he came in at No. 18 overall and is the No. 4 small forward in his class.
“I want to go somewhere that feels like home. Play for a coach that lets me play my game. I’m always able and ready to sacrifice for the team, but play in a style that suits me. I want to be comfortable, play in a place that feels like home, and have fun. I want to win, for example, one of my goals is to play in the Final Four,” the Brewster Academy product said to Joe Tipton of On3 when asked what he is looking for in his collegiate team.
Aristode would be quite a get for Tommy Lloyd as the first recruit for their 2025 class.
Finding some high school talent to round out their roster after finding success in the transfer portal would be ideal for the long-term outlook of the program.
In 26 games last season, he averaged 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal in 27.3 minutes per game per Max Preps.
An official visit was made to Arizona in January.