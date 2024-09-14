Arizona Wildcats QB Projected As Late Carolina Panthers Pick in NFL Draft
The Arizona Wildcats superstar duo could both be headed to the NFL season, but have different projections on where they might be taken.
While Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be one of the first wide receivers taken in the draft, Noah Fifita seems to be considered a late-round talent.
In a seven round mock draft for The Draft Network, Ryan Fowler projected that one of the Carolina Panthers' two seventh-round picks would be used on Fifita to backup Bryce Young.
"Fifita is a flat-out competitor under center. It doesn’t matter the defense he’s facing or the environment he’s in, he operates at his own tempo with a high level of accuracy and confidence under center. He makes his money inside the pocket, where his ability to read defenses showcased extremely well in the Pac-12 in 2023," said Fowler. "Projecting him as an NFL starter would be rich at this point in his evaluation, but how he wins under center paints the picture of a potential NFL backup."
The Panthers could end up being a perfect destination for a player like Fifita.
Young has not had a great start to his career, and further failure to improve down the road could lead to the Wildcats quarterback getting a shot at the job.
It will be hard for Fifita to break into NFL as any sort of high draft pick, no matter how good he is in college.
His 5-foot-10, sub-200 pound frame does not translate very well into the league.
A team using a late round pick to avoid losing him as a priority free agent is more realistic of an outcome.
The redshirt junior also doesn't have to declare after this year.
A lot of his decision making will likely hinge on how this season plays out. With McMillan being a top draft prospect, he won't come back, but Fifita could consider his best chance to make into the NFL will be throwing to an elite receiver.
It's been another solid performance so far for the passer.
He has 863 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been more productive overall, but it's coming at a less efficient rate than before.
If he gets the nod that he is considered an NFL draft prospect after this season, then he should probably declare, even if it's a late round pick.
More likely, though, he ends up using up all of his college eligibility,