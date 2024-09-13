Arizona Wildcats Star Running Back Reportedly Out Against Kansas State
It's been a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of season for the Arizona Wildcats during the first two weeks of the year, looking like an offensive juggernaut with a questionable defense in the opener, before transforming into a team who struggled to move the ball, but shut down their opponent in the second game.
Which version is going to show up on Friday against Kansas State?
That's what everyone is wondering as Arizona hits the road for their toughest matchup of the year to date, and one of the most important games on the schedule that they'll play all season.
Despite this not being an official contest that counts towards the Big 12 record and standings of each team, it's still a top 25 matchup featuring two programs who have their sights set on winning a conference championship and getting into their first ever College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats can answer plenty of questions during the 60 minutes on the field Friday if their offense is able to put up points like they did in Week 1, and their defense performs like the stalwarts they were this past Saturday.
But Arizona is already going to be at a disadvantage heading into the matchup.
According to Matt Zenitz and John Talty of CBS Sports, sources have told them transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is "expected to miss the game" as they still wait for the NCAA to make a ruling regarding his eligibility.
This is something that was covered by Arizona Wildcats on SI, highlighting how there is a possibility he might not play another game for the program because he is either deemed to be ineligible, or because the ruling takes so long by the governing body.
When looking at this matchup against Kansas State in particular, this is a big loss.
Croskey-Merritt came in and ran for 106 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown against his former school New Mexico in Week 1, looking like he would be a major part of the two-headed attack alongside Quali Conley.
Unfortunately, Arizona will now be limited in their rushing attack in terms of high-end options for this massive Friday night game.
