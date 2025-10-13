Bears vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 6 (Bet on Caleb Williams)
Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels Part II is a great game to bet on in the prop market, as there are star players on both sides that could end up making a difference on offense.
Chicago’s offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play, but it has been shaky at times on defense, which could help Daniels and the Commanders build on their 27-point showing in their Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Meanwhile, Williams has looked to have improved under new head coach Ben Johnson, and second-year wideout Rome Odunze has slowly emerged as one of the top receivers in the league in 2025.
With Chicago fresh out a bye week, what should we expect from this offense?
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Commanders
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-109)
- D’Andre Swift UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Caleb Williams OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-123)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-109)
Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a breakout game in Week 5, rushing for 111 yards and two scores on 14 carries while also adding a pair of catches for 39 yards.
The seventh-round pick ended up playing a season-high 47.5 percent of the snaps for Washington, and it’s possible his role could grow in the coming weeks.
Now, Croskey-Merritt gets to face arguably the worst run defense in the NFL, as the Bears are allowing the most yards per carry (6.1) in the league. On top of that, Chicago ranks 19th in the league in EPA/Rush.
While the rookie has cleared this line just twice in five games, I think he’s trending upward heading into Monday night’s matchup.
D’Andre Swift UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Running room has been scarce for Bears running back D’Andre Swift in the 2025 season.
He’s averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, and he did not reach 40 rushing yards in back-to-back games before Chicago’s Week 5 bye.
Now, the touches have been there for Swift – he has at least 12 carries in every game – but he’s still a tough player to trust against this Washington defense.
The Commanders are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season – tied for the ninth-best mark in the NFL – and they rank 10th in the league in EPA/Rush.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Swift fall short of this number for the third game in a row.
Caleb Williams OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-123)
Since Washington has one of the better run defenses in the league, the Bears may lean on the arm of Caleb Williams in Week 6.
Williams has attempted at least 28 passes in every game this season and 30 or more passes in three of his four matchups. With the Bears set as underdogs in Week 6, they may be forced to throw a little more if they are playing from behind.
Washington is just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, and it’s allowing the seventh-most net yards per pass attempt.
Since Williams has improved steadily over the last few weeks in Ben Johnson’s scheme, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him air it out on Monday night.
