Predictions for Arizona Wildcats Top 25 Matchup Against Kansas State Wildcats
It’s Wildcat-on-Wildcat crime on a Friday night.
The No. 20 Arizona Wildcats face No. 14 Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Friday night in a nationally-televised showdown between Big 12 teams that won’t count in the standings, as this was a game scheduled before Arizona joined the conference.
Both teams are 2-0 and neither are exactly firing on all cylinders, either.
But, for Arizona, there is quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, running back Quali Conley and a defense that feels good about their performance against Northern Arizona.
When it comes to Kansas State, it’s a speedy offense combined with an opportunistic defense that has something to prove after being taken to the wire by Tulane last week.
Actual Big 12 Conference openers await after this one. One goes into next week undefeated.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Brad Wakai, Publisher
Kansas State 34, Arizona 31
I have no doubt that Arizona's offense is going to bounce back, especially against a Kansas State defense that left much to be desired last week. But, I still have questions about how their own defense is going to perform after getting torched on the ground against New Mexico.
The Wildcats will have a hard time stopping duel-threat quarterback Avery Johnson if they haven't cleaned up what happened in the opener, which is why I have this as a shootout because their offense will keep them in the game.
Unfortunately, they just can't get the one stop they need and leave this top 25 matchup disappointed.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Arizona 38, Kansas State 33
It seems like the consensus doesn’t believe in Arizona in this contest. Perhaps their Week 2 game against Northern Arizona is scaring people off, but Kansas State hasn’t exactly been dominant in their first two games. They beat a good Tulane team but had a few favorable calls on their side in that game.
I love Arizona’s offense getting back on track in what should be a fun one on Friday night.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Kansas State 38, Arizona 31
Not to rain on the parade here, but Kansas State has a quarterback in Avery Johnson that is quite similar to New Mexico’s Devon Dampier — and Arizona struggled to maintain the edge against Dampier. And it isn’t just Johnson, either. The Kansas State offense has speed all over the place and an offensive line built to run the football.
The K-State defense has holes. I worry about it defending the Arizona passing game. This really comes down to whether Kansas State can limit the Arizona run game and make that team one-dimensional. I think it can.
Plus, ever been to Manhattan on gameday? Buckle up, Arizona.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Arizona 31, Kansas State 27
Arizona's first test in the new-look Big 12 comes from a team that is battle tested in Kansas State, who barely survived against the Tulane Green Wave, but now have experience in close games.
The Wildcats out of Arizona also had their own close call, but it was against Northern Arizona. Kansas State is likely heading into this one with a bit more confidence, but Arizona still has superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and an emerging run game.
Arizona should be able to move the ball well, leaving this one up to the defense who can come up with the final stop.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Arizona 31, Kansas State 27
Even though the game against Kansas State isn't going to count as a Big 12 game, it is a big one for Arizona. Their first opportunity to measure themselves against a new conference foe will be a successful one. The Wildcats cement their status as contenders in the megaconference, going on the road to win.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Arizona 35, Kansas State 31
After a disappointing performance against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, the Arizona Wildcats will be playing one of their biggest games of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats.
These teams have a much different style of play, with Arizona bringing one of the best offenses in the country. It’s hard to imagine that Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan play like they did last week, as it seemed like they were looking ahead to this game.
Expect to see more of what we saw from Arizona’s offense in Week 1 against Kansas State.