Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Backs Streamers For Week 6: Start Rico Dowdle

Michael Fabiano

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle has a plus matchup against this former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 6.
Was Bucky Irving one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five running back streamers for Week 6!

Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 6

Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Bears (36.4%): Is it finally time for Bill? He got the start and led the Commanders running backs in snaps and touches last week, and he found the end zone twice as a result. I’d start him against the Bears, who have given up 12-plus points to five running backs, including three who had more than 15 points. They have also allowed 6.1 yards per rush to running backs.

Rico Dowdle vs. Cowboys (34.4%): Dowdle went nuts last week, rushing for 206 yards with a touchdown and scoring 32.4 points. He also saw an insane 51 percent touch share out of the backfield. So, if the Panthers are without Chuba Hubbard again, Dowdle is a great option in a revenge game against the Cowboys. Three running backs have put up 17-plus points against them this season.

TreVeyon Henderson at Saints (33.2%): Fantasy managers have been waiting for Henderson to make an impact, and this could be the week. The Patriots backfield lost Antonio Gibson for the year with a knee injury, so there will be more touches to split between the rookie and Rhamondre Stevenson. The Saints have also allowed the 10th-most points to running backs after the first five weeks.

Michael Carter at Colts (25.9%): Carter was the clear lead back for the Cardinals last week, playing 39 snaps and seeing 23 touches in a loss to the Titans. He finished with an impressive 18.3 fantasy points. While this weekend’s matchup against the Colts isn’t as favorable on paper, Carter’s volume alone makes him worth a look for fantasy managers who need help at running back or flex.

Hassan Haskins at Dolphins (7%): Haskins and Kimani Vidal (2.5%) will likely share the workload for the Chargers in the absence of Omarion Hampton, who is out four weeks with an injured ankle. This week’s matchup against the Dolphins is a great one on paper too, as their defense has allowed four runners to beat them for 16-plus fantasy points in their first five games of the season.

